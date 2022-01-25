NC finishes 2021 at pandemic low 3.7% unemployment rate; low-wage jobs lead way

North Carolina finished 2021 at a COVID-19 pandemic low for its unemployment rate of 3.7% in December, the state Commerce Department reported Tuesday.
December also represents the first month that the jobless rate has dropped below the 3.9% level in March 2020 — the last report before the brunt of the pandemic began to be fully experienced.
The state’s rate has gone down each month since being at 7.3% in September 2020. In 2021, it was at 3.9% in November, 4.1% in October, 4.2% in September and 4.3% in August.
Most economists consider full employment at 5% — the point at which everyone who wants a job has one, employers have the skilled workers they need, and there is limited inflationary pressure on wages.
However, as has been the case since November 2020, the state and Triad jobless rates continue to decrease more because of individuals dropping out of the workforce than from net gains in hiring.
The December statewide data continue to provide another example of this dichotomy.
Still, there appeared to be a modest uptick in hiring from November to December.
According to the monthly household employment survey, there was a 16,003 month-over-month gain in the state’s labor force during November, following a 7,956 increase in November, 4,786 gain in October and 10,423 jump in September.
The December labor force totals represented a 25,884 uptick in those listed as employed, as well as a 9,881 decline in those listed as unemployed.
People who are not actively looking for work are counted as part of the labor force, but excluded from the calculations for determining the state, metropolitan statistical and county-level jobless rates.
By comparison, there was a net gain of 11,761 in the state’s labor force from July to August when two federal unemployment benefit insurance programs still paid $300 a week to eligible recipients.
Taking a year-over-year look, the state’s labor force is up just 0.4%, or from 5.06 million to 5.04 million. That represents a net gain of 138,178 listed as employed and 120,492 no longer listed as unemployed.
Employer survey
Meanwhile, in the monthly employer survey, the state is up 20,700 private-sector jobs from November to December, as well as down 700 government jobs.
Leading the way for the private sector were two low- to medium-wage sectors: a net gain of 7,100 jobs in leisure and hospitality, followed by 5,500 in trade, transportation and utilities.
There also was a net gain of 4,200 in education and health services and 1,500 in manufacturing.
There was a loss of 600 in the "other services" category, as well as a loss of 300 in financial activities.
The state is up 141,400 private-sector jobs and 2,100 government jobs from December 2020.
The biggest year-over-year gains were in leisure and hospitality at 49,100, along with 27,700 in professional and business services, 18,500 in trade, transportation and utilities, 16,600 in manufacturing and 13,000 in construction.
"The December report was positive, with all indicators moving in the preferred direction," said Michael Walden, an economics professor at N.C. State University.
"The unemployment rate was down, the labor force participation rate was up, and jobs were added in a variety of sectors."
Walden cautioned that "there is still improvement to be made, especially in raising the labor force participation rate."
"But if COVID-19 eventually is contained, school schedules become firmer, and employers continue to offer better pay and benefits, then progress should continue."
Fuller picture
However, the December employment news — as it has been since November 2020 — is not as rosy as it appears at first glance.
That’s because the traditional jobless rate presents an incomplete look at the state’s economy.
The state’s labor force data does not distinguish how many workers are full time, temporary or part time, or how many jobs people are working.
The U.S. Labor Department’s U6 Index does include those individuals.
The state’s U6 jobless rate was 9.5% in September, while the U.S. rate was 7.3% in December. U.S. Labor updates the state U6 rates on a quarterly basis.
COVID-19 influence
The December state jobless report may show the first tangible signs of individuals trickling back into the labor force after opting out during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Worker advocates have said the lack of a surge in the labor force indicates minimum- and low-wage workers — particularly in the demanding leisure, hospitality and trade sectors — have left the workforce for other reasons.
An often overlooked factor in the worker-shortage discussion, one with significant socioeconomic implications, could be that the pandemic has led more North Carolinians to retire early, or to finally follow through on delayed retirement plans dating back potentially to the Great Recession of 2008-11.
"Rates of labor force participation and employment were higher in February 2020 (at 61.3%) than in December 2021 (at 59.4%)," said John Quinterno, principal with South by North Strategies Ltd., a Chapel Hill research company specializing in economic and social policy.
"Had the same labor force participation rate applied in December, an additional 162,000 North Carolinians would have been employed or actively seeking work."
Quinterno said that while "demographic factors likely account for some of the changes, given the general aging of the population, COVID also is playing a role.
"So long as the virus runs unchecked, alternating as it has between two- to three-month surges followed by two- to three-month month ebbs, workers and potential workers will struggle to balance competing demands on their time, or be highly reluctant to return to work under pre-pandemic wages, benefits, and conditions."
336-727-7376