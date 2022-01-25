NC finishes 2021 at pandemic low 3.7% unemployment rate; low-wage jobs lead way

North Carolina finished 2021 at a COVID-19 pandemic low for its unemployment rate of 3.7% in December, the state Commerce Department reported Tuesday.

December also represents the first month that the jobless rate has dropped below the 3.9% level in March 2020 — the last report before the brunt of the pandemic began to be fully experienced.

The state’s rate has gone down each month since being at 7.3% in September 2020. In 2021, it was at 3.9% in November, 4.1% in October, 4.2% in September and 4.3% in August.

Most economists consider full employment at 5% — the point at which everyone who wants a job has one, employers have the skilled workers they need, and there is limited inflationary pressure on wages.

However, as has been the case since November 2020, the state and Triad jobless rates continue to decrease more because of individuals dropping out of the workforce than from net gains in hiring.

The December statewide data continue to provide another example of this dichotomy.

Still, there appeared to be a modest uptick in hiring from November to December.