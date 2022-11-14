NC gains $17.6 million from Google location tracking settlement

North Carolina will receive $17.6 million as its share of a $391.5 million, 40-state settlement with Google over its location-tracking practices related to Google Account settings.

The North Carolina portion was announced Monday by state Attorney General Josh Stein.

It is considered as the largest multistate attorneys-general privacy settlement in U.S. history.

The 40 attorneys general determined that Google violated state consumer-protection laws by misleading consumers about its location- tracking practices since at least 2014.

Affected have been millions of consumers with Google accounts that used Google’s apps, such as Google Maps, Google Search and Google Chrome.

Stein was on the executive committee of states investigating Google and negotiating this settlement.

“People should have the ability to decide how much of their information they want to share with tech companies,” Stein said in a statement.

“Google took that ability away from people unlawfully and gained access to North Carolinians’ personal data and location information.

"I’m pleased that Google will be more transparent with its users moving forward."

According to the settlement announcements from the N.C. and New York attorneys general offices, "location data is a key part of Google’s digital advertising business and among the most sensitive and valuable personal information it collects."

Google uses the personal and behavioral data it collects to build detailed user profiles and target ads on behalf of its advertising customers.

"Even a limited amount of location data can expose a person’s identity and routines, and can be used to infer personal details," according to the news releases.

The attorneys general opened the Google investigation following an Associated Press article in 2018 that revealed Google “records your movements even when you explicitly tell it not to.”

The article focused on two Google account settings: Location History and Web & App Activity. Location History is “off” unless a user turns on the setting, but Web & App Activity, a separate account setting, is automatically “on” when users set up a Google account, including all Android phone users.

"Specifically, Google caused users to be confused about the scope of the Location History setting, the fact that the Web & App Activity setting existed and also collected location information, and the extent to which consumers who use Google products and services could limit Google’s location tracking by adjusting their account and device settings," according to the news releases.

Google has agreed to the following conditions as part of the settlement:

* Show additional information to users whenever they turn a location-related account setting on or off;

* Make key information about location tracking not hidden from users; and

* Give users detailed information about the types of location data Google collects and how it’s used at an enhanced “Location Technologies” webpage.

The settlement also limits Google’s use and storage of certain types of location information and requires Google account controls to be more user-friendly.