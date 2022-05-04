NC gains $4 million from TurboTax national settlement

North Carolina will receive more than $4 million from a $141 million national settlement involving Intuit Inc., the owner of TurboTax, the state Attorney General’s Office said Wednesday.

Attorneys general from all 50 states had alleged that TurboTax had deceived millions of customers, including about 139,000 in North Carolina, into paying for tax services that should have been free.

Intuit has been ordered to suspend TurboTax’s “free, free, free” ad campaign, which lured people with promises of free tax preparation services only to deceive them into paying for services.

Those 139,000 North Carolinians who filed their federal taxes through TurboTax in 2016 to 2018 are eligible for restitution and are expected to receive a direct payment of $30 they were deceived into paying for filing services. That’s about 60% of the average annual fees they paid to Intuit.

North Carolinians who are eligible for restitution will automatically receive notices and a payment.

The TurboTax “freemium” product was only free for one-third of U.S. taxpayers, while the IRS Free File product was free for 70 percent of taxpayers.

