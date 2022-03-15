 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
NC gains $4 million grant to assist displaced QVC workers
North Carolina has received a $4 million federal workforce grant to help about 650 workers who lost their jobs in the aftermath of the fatal December fire at the QVC distribution facility in Rocky Mount.

The N.C. Division of Workforce Solutions requested the grant from the U.S. Labor Department. The funds come from the federal Employment Recovery Dislocated Worker program.

Through the grant, eligible dislocated workers may receive career and training services and other assistance to “address barriers that may prevent individuals from participating in employment and training.”

Employees in a 10-county area were affected by the plant fire.

