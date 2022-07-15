 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

NC gains another top business climate ranking

  • 0

North Carolina's economy has gained another No. 1 designation from a media outlet, this time ranked as having the best business climate from Business Facilities magazine.

The 2022 ranking, released Friday, has Virginia, Utah, Texas and Tennessee in second through fifth place, respectively.

North Carolina was ranked second by Business Facilities in 2021 and fifth in 2020.

The magazine attributes the state’s success to collaboration and partnerships between public and private entities.

In individual business climate categories, North Carolina placed in the top-10 in 10 other categories: tech talent pipeline; customized workforce training; food processing; biopharma; semiconductors; manufacturing output (GDP); offshore wind power (megawatt levels by 2030); solar installed capacity; and foreign direct investment for both project and capital investment.

People are also reading…

On Wednesday, CNBC cited a bipartisan collaborative effort between Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper and Republican legislative leaders in naming North Carolina as its top state for the first time in the annual business-climate rankings.

336-727-7376

@rcraverWSJ

0 Comments

Tags

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

US inflation jumps 9.1 percent in June to fresh four-decade high

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert