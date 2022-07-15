NC gains another top business climate ranking

North Carolina's economy has gained another No. 1 designation from a media outlet, this time ranked as having the best business climate from Business Facilities magazine.

The 2022 ranking, released Friday, has Virginia, Utah, Texas and Tennessee in second through fifth place, respectively.

North Carolina was ranked second by Business Facilities in 2021 and fifth in 2020.

The magazine attributes the state’s success to collaboration and partnerships between public and private entities.

In individual business climate categories, North Carolina placed in the top-10 in 10 other categories: tech talent pipeline; customized workforce training; food processing; biopharma; semiconductors; manufacturing output (GDP); offshore wind power (megawatt levels by 2030); solar installed capacity; and foreign direct investment for both project and capital investment.

On Wednesday, CNBC cited a bipartisan collaborative effort between Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper and Republican legislative leaders in naming North Carolina as its top state for the first time in the annual business-climate rankings.