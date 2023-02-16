North Carolina's economy has gained another No. 1 designation from a business media outlet, this time ranked as the 2022 State of the Year by Business Facilities magazine.

The state was touted for its "succinct regional economic development strategy ... that led to a banner year for capital investment and jobs creation."

The magazine noted the bipartisan legislative efforts on economic-development incentive packages that include Boom Supersonic, VinFast and Wolfspeed Inc. in the Triad and Carolina Core regions.

New investment from economic development projects in 2022 totaled $19.3 billion, compared with $10.1 billion in 2021. The state gained commitments for an annual record of 28,300 new jobs in 2022.

Instead of announcing runners-up for State of the Year honors, the magazine chose to select the top states for five regions: New York (Northeast); Florida (Southeast); Ohio (Midwest); Texas (Southwest); and Arizona (West).