NC gains federal grant for ex-prisoner jobs initiative

North Carolina has received a $9.9 million federal grant to help people transitioning out of federal prison to gain job skills and employment after their release, the governor’s office said Tuesday.

The funding comes from the “First Step Act Initiative,” a collaborative effort between the U.S. Justice and Labor departments. It will be the first time Labor will bring its job training and reentry expertise to federal prisoners.

“Whenever people who’ve completed their sentences are prepared to get a job when they get out, we help improve public safety and our economy at the same time,” Gov. Roy Cooper said in a statement. “This innovative, new investment from the Biden administration will bolster North Carolina’s efforts to expand opportunity for more people to succeed in the workforce.”

The N.C. Division of Workforce Solutions will lead the project, which will serve the Federal Correctional Complex in Butner, which is operated by the Federal Bureau of Prisons.

To administer the grant, the division will work with the N.C. Labor & Economic Analysis Division and three local Workforce Development Boards that serve a 10-county region in the Triangle. NCWorks.gov also is involved in the initiative.

The grant is intended to serve about 375 individuals, who will typically be enrolled in services for a period of up to 24 months: the last six months of their incarceration, 6-12 months in a Residential Reentry Center (commonly known as a “halfway house”), and six months after release.