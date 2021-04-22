NC has little change in weekly initial unemployment claims

When the PUC program’s weekly benefit was worth up to $600, unemployed and furloughed North Carolinians received just under $4.88 billion from late March 2020 through July 26.

Since the resumption with the benefit currently worth up to $300 a week, FPUC has paid about $1.26 billion in benefits to North Carolinians.

Nationally

The national unemployment insurance claims outlook reached its lowest level of the pandemic at 547,000, down 6.7% from a revised 586,000 the previous week.

The initial claims were for the week of April 3.

There were 17.4 million individuals nationwide with an active claim as of March 27. About 4.45 million workers drew state benefits and 12.95 million received federal benefits.

PNC chief economist Gus Faucher said Thursday that initial claims are at their lowest level since mid-March 2020, just before the pandemic disrupted the U.S. economy.

"The big drop in initial unemployment insurance claims over the past two weeks is signaling the long-awaited labor market recovery," Faucher said.