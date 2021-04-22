NC has little change in weekly initial unemployment claims

North Carolina experienced little change in initial unemployment-insurance benefit claims last week, the U.S. Labor Department reported Thursday.
North Carolina had 7,978 claims for the week that ended April 17, compared with a revised 7,998 the previous week.
The state ranked 22nd in the number of unemployment claim filings in the nation, down three spots from the previous week.
By comparison, the state’s highest weekly total for claims related to the COVID-19 pandemic is 172,745 for the week that ended March 28, 2020.
The American Rescue Plan Act, signed into law by President Joe Biden on March 11, extended federal UI benefit programs through Sept. 6.
The extended programs include: pandemic emergency unemployment compensation (PEUC); pandemic unemployment assistance (PUA); federal pandemic unemployment compensation (FPUC); and mixed earners unemployment compensation (MEUC).
As of 10 a.m. Tuesday, the PUA and PEUC programs had paid a combined $2.28 billion in benefits to North Carolinians.
U.S. Labor listed North Carolina with 171,926 PEUC recipients as of April 3, as well as 2,509 PUA participants as of April 10 and 85,835 continuing claims as of April 3.
At $6.14 billion, the federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation program has represented 54.4% of the $11.28 billion in state and federal funding that’s been provided since mid-March 2020.
When the PUC program’s weekly benefit was worth up to $600, unemployed and furloughed North Carolinians received just under $4.88 billion from late March 2020 through July 26.
Since the resumption with the benefit currently worth up to $300 a week, FPUC has paid about $1.26 billion in benefits to North Carolinians.
Nationally
The national unemployment insurance claims outlook reached its lowest level of the pandemic at 547,000, down 6.7% from a revised 586,000 the previous week.
The initial claims were for the week of April 3.
There were 17.4 million individuals nationwide with an active claim as of March 27. About 4.45 million workers drew state benefits and 12.95 million received federal benefits.
PNC chief economist Gus Faucher said Thursday that initial claims are at their lowest level since mid-March 2020, just before the pandemic disrupted the U.S. economy.
"The big drop in initial unemployment insurance claims over the past two weeks is signaling the long-awaited labor market recovery," Faucher said.
"Even as job growth has picked up over the past couple of months ... initial claims for unemployment insurance have remained stubbornly high. Unemployment remains far above its pre-pandemic level."
Faucher predicts that job growth "will remain very strong throughout 2021 and into 2022 thanks to vaccination efforts and stimulus payments that are supporting consumer spending."
"PNC expects the unemployment rate, which was at 6% in March, to fall to around 5% at the end of this year and around 4% at the end of 2022."
Andrew Stettner, senior fellow at The Century Foundation, cautioned not to get too hopeful with the labor market recovery just yet.
“The report underscores the significant distance remaining for the labor market to fully recover," Stettner said.
"While new layoffs have slowed considerably, they are still nowhere near the level associated with a stable labor market."
"The problem isn’t that unemployed workers are not accepting jobs, but rather that the number of jobless people far outpaces the number of suitable job openings," Stettner said.
336-727-7376