NC Idea names three local businesses as grant semifinalists

Three Winston-Salem startup businesses are among 24 statewide that have been selected as semifinalists for NC Idea’s 33rd SEED grant cycle that contains $50,000 in funding.

The Winston-Salem businesses are CopyForward Inc., InStryde and West End Learning. They are the only businesses selected from the Triad and Northwest North Carolina.

CopyForward’s focus is “helping creators earn royalties on assets from art to collectibles using permanent contracts stored in a distributed ledger and our powerful SaaS/DeFi platform.

Instryde uses 3D technology to make customized shoe insoles.

West End Learning applies digital technology to “help faculty, colleges and nonprofits create and find effective learning content.”

Grant recipients will be announced in mid-May. The $50,000 grants are intended to support business activities that validate target markets, reduce risk associated with early stage companies and help companies get to the point of suitability for growth; whether through investment or revenue.

