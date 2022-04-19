NC inches higher on national innovation ranking

North Carolina continued to make slow progress in a national innovation ranking, climbing from 21st in 2019 to 20th in 2021 as rated by the 2021 Tracking Innovation report. In recent years, the report has been issued every other year.

North Carolina was ranked 23rd in 2017 and 2015, and 24th in 2013.

Of the 39 measures evaluated, research & development is considered as the state’s best performing area, outpacing the U.S. average on every metric.

The report also found improvements on commercialization of the research and development, especially in the creation and funding of science and technology-based startup companies.

The report also determined that North Carolina still needs to encourage more private-sector research and development activities.

New in the 2021 report are additional data breakouts that summarize key measures at the North Carolina county level.

The business news you need Get the latest local business news delivered FREE to your inbox weekly. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.