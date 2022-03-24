NC initial unemployment claims continue to trickle down

New state unemployment claims in North Carolina continued on a recent decline last week, this time to 2,365, the U.S. Labor Department reported Thursday.

Claims were down from a revised 2,616 for the week that ended March 12.

The pandemic low has been 1,848 claims for the week that ended Jan. 1.

The state was 19th in the nation in the number of unemployment filings, up one from last week.

With no COVID-19 pandemic UI programs available for North Carolinians since Sept. 4, the claim totals represent new regular state unemployment-benefit claims.

U.S. Labor listed 12,937 North Carolinians drawing regular state benefits as of March 12, down from a revised 13,863 the previous week.

A slight bump in N.C. claims is likely soon related to the Dec. 18 fire at a QVC distribution center in Rocky Mount.

The company announced it was closing the facility, affecting 1,953 employees. In a WARN Act notice filed with the N.C. Commerce Department, QVC said it would begin permanently letting go of employees Feb. 1.

On March 14, North Carolina has received a $4 million federal workforce grant to help about 650 QVC workers. The funds come from the federal Employment Recovery Dislocated Worker program. Employees in a 10-county area were affected by the plant fire.

Overall, claims in N.C. have been down in part as employers remain reluctant to lay off workers in a tight job market.

“This recovery is radically different from the painfully slow one that followed the Great Recession,” said John Quinterno, principal with South by North Strategies Ltd., a Chapel Hill research company specializing in economic and social policy.

“A key difference is the massive amount of support provided by Congress to households, businesses, and state and local governments earlier in the downturn.

“Without that support, our recovery trajectory likely would have resembled the long, slow climb that occurred after the Great Recession,” Quinterno said.

National outlook

The national filing of initial UI claims was at 187,000, down 28,000 from the week that ended March 12.

U.S. Labor said the March 12 initial UI claims were at the lowest level nationally since 182,000 for the week that ended Sept. 6, 1969.

As of Feb. 12, only New Jersey and New Mexico are receiving federal extended pandemic UI benefits.

That means that almost all of the UI claims currently being reported are with state Labor departments.

The state’s labor force data does not distinguish how many workers are full time, temporary or part time, or how many jobs people are working.

The U.S. Labor Department’s U6 Index does include those individuals. The state’s U6 jobless rate was 8.4% in December, while the U.S. rate was 7.2% in January. U.S. Labor updates the state U6 rates on a quarterly basis.

"Unfortunately, as the virus appears to have receded, a new threat to the economy has appeared with the war in Ukraine," said Michael Walden, an economics professor at N.C. State University.

"Until the Ukrainian war is resolved, economic uncertainty will remain elevated."

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.