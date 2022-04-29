NC initial unemployment claims jump 9%

New state unemployment insurance claims in North Carolina increased 8.9% last week to 2,495, the U.S. Labor Department reported last week.

Claims were up from a revised 2,292 for the week that ended April 16. The pandemic low has been 1,848 claims for the week that ended Jan. 1.

The state was 19th the nation in the number of unemployment filings, up two from last week.

With no COVID-19 pandemic UI programs available for North Carolinians since Sept. 4, the claim totals represent new regular state unemployment-benefit claims.

Labor listed 12,304 North Carolinians drawing regular state benefits as of April 16, down from a revised 12,738 the previous week.

Overall, claims in N.C. have been down in part as employers remain reluctant to lay off workers in a tight job market.

