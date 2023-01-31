NC Insurance commissioner sets dwelling rate increase

The state Insurance Commissioner Mike Causey said Tuesday he has approved a statewide 9.9% dwelling rate increase.

Dwelling policies are offered to non-owner-occupied residences of no more than four units, including rental properties, investment properties and other properties that are not occupied full time by the property owner.

The N.C. Rate Bureau filed on Aug. 18 for a 42.6% increase on dwelling policies to the state department. The bureau represents all companies writing property insurance in the state.

Causey estimated the difference between the rate increases will save more than $104 million a year in premium payments.

The increase will take effect on new and renewed policies beginning on or after June 1.

The state is divided into 38 dwelling territories, which can combine adjacent cities and adjacent counties. The highest average premium increase in any North Carolina territory would be $31.