NC jobless rate drops to another pandemic low of 3.7% in February

North Carolina’s jobless rate dropped to another low for the COVID-19 pandemic at 3.7% during February, the state Commerce Department reported Friday.

The February rate is below the 3.9% for March 2020, the last report before the brunt of the pandemic began to be fully experienced.

The state’s rate has gone down nearly every month since being at 7.3% in September 2020.

Most economists consider full employment at 5% — the point at which everyone who wants a job has one, employers have the skilled workers they need, and there is limited inflationary pressure on wages.

The state’s labor force data does not distinguish how many workers are full time, temporary or part time, or how many jobs people are working.

The U.S. Labor Department’s U6 Index does include those individuals.

The state’s U6 jobless rate was 8.4% in December, while the U.S. rate was 7.2% in February. U.S. Labor updates the state U6 rates on a quarterly basis.

As has been the case since November 2020, the state and Triad jobless rates continue to decrease more because of individuals dropping out of the workforce than from net gains in hiring.

The February statewide data provides another example of this dichotomy.

According to the monthly household employment survey, there was a 7,928 month-over-month gain in the state’s labor force during February. That represented an 18,085 uptick in those listed as employed, as well as a 10,157 decline in those listed as unemployed.

People who are not actively looking for work are counted as part of the labor force, but excluded from the calculations for determining the state, metropolitan statistical and county-level jobless rates.

Taking a year-over-year look, the state’s labor force is up just 2.2%, or from just more than 5 million to 5.01 million. That represents a net gain of 183,269 listed as employed and 75,556 no longer listed as unemployed.

Employer survey

Meanwhile, in the monthly employer survey, the state is up 23,500 private-sector jobs from January to February, as well as down 1,100 government jobs.

The biggest net gain was 6,200 jobs in the professional and business services sector, followed by 5,300 in leisure and hospitality, 4,700 in trade, transportation and utilities, 3,300 in manufacturing, 2,300 in education and health services, and 1,700 in financial activities.

The state is up 164,000 private-sector jobs and 18,600 government jobs from February 2021.

The biggest year-over-year gains were in leisure and hospitality at 56,400, along with 43,100 in professional and business services, 19,800 in trade, transportation and utilities, 11,900 in financial activities, 10,000 in education and health services and 8,100 in manufacturing.

Michael Walden, an economics professor at N.C. State University, said the 2022 reports so far have been positive overall.

“All major numbers improve: jobless rate down, labor force participation up, employment up,” Walden said.

“With COVID-19 receding, I would normally be very optimistic about the state economy in the months ahead.”

However, the potential for high levels of inflation for more months in 2022, along with the Russian military invasion of Ukraine, “has taken some luster off an otherwise positive outlook.”

“If Ukraine stays in the news, and if inflation remains significant, then a slowdown in economic growth would be likely.”

