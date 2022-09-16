NC jobless rate edges up in August to 3.5%; first increase in five months

North Carolina’s unemployment rate edged up during August with limited hiring and more individuals leaving the state’s workforce.

The N.C. Department of Commerce reported Friday the jobless rate was at 3.5%.

That's up from 3.4% over the fourth consecutive months that represented the monthly low for the COVID-19 pandemic period.

By comparison, the jobless rate was 3.9% in March 2020, the last report before the brunt of the pandemic began to be fully experienced.

Until reaching the current 3.4% floor, the state’s rate had gone down nearly every month since being at 7.3% in September 2020.

Most economists consider full employment at 5% — the point at which everyone who wants a job has one, employers have the skilled workers they need, and there is limited inflationary pressure on wages.

Unlike the April through July monthly reports, when hiring has exceeded the dropout totals, there was just a 1,375 net gain in employed North Carolinians, according to the monthly household employment survey.

There also were 7,904 more North Carolinians listed as unemployed.

By comparison, there was a 13,658 month-over-month gain in the state’s labor force from June representing an additional 14,216 listed as employed and a 558 decline in those listed as unemployed.

People who are not actively looking for work are counted as part of the labor force, but excluded from the calculations for determining the state, metropolitan statistical and county-level jobless rates.

Taking a year-over-year look, the state’s labor force is up 2.8%, or from 4.98 million to 5.12 million. That represents a net gain of 198,133 listed as employed and 57,547 no longer listed as unemployed.

Michael Walden, an economics professor at N.C. State University, said the current economic scenario “has raised an interesting question — could a recession happen, but the labor market doesn’t participate?”

“That is, for the first time in my memory, could we have a recession without big job losses and jumps in unemployment?

Employer survey

Meanwhile, in the monthly employer survey, the state is up 15,000 private-sector jobs from July to August, as well as a decline of 4,900 government jobs. Those totals can reflect individuals gaining one or more part-time jobs.

There were mostly positive hiring trends in the 10 private-sector employment categories.

The biggest net gain was 3,800 in leisure and hospitality services, 3,000 in professional and business services, 2,300 in education and health services, 2,100 in manufacturing, 1,700 in information technology, 1,200 in construction and 1,100 in financial activities.

Year over year, the state is up 174,700 private-sector jobs, but down 900 government jobs from June 2021.

The biggest year-over-year gains were in 49,700 in professional and business services, along with 36,700 in leisure and hospitality, 22,700 in education and health services, 18,700 in trade, transportation and utilities, 14,500 in manufacturing, and 11,300 in financial activities.

The state’s labor force data does not distinguish how many workers are full time, temporary or part time, or how many jobs people are working.

The U.S. Labor Department’s U6 Index does include those individuals.

The state’s U6 jobless rate was 7.4% in June, while the U.S. rate was 7% in August. U.S. Labor updates the state U6 rates on a quarterly basis.

“If you’re in the mood for some good economic news, it's been a pretty good week," said Patrick McHugh, research manager with left-leaning N.C. Budget and Tax Center.

"Poverty figures showed federal aid and stimulus helped to reduce child poverty and speed an economic recovery last year. We also have seen consumers get a reprieve from inflation over the past few months, even as job growth remains strong."

McHugh cautioned that "none of this dispels concerns over how we manage inflation without tipping the United States into a recession, nor erases the need to help people struggling to connect with the labor force."