NC jobless rate reached another monthly low for pandemic at 3.4% in April

A modest increase in hiring during April contributed to another slight drop in North Carolina's unemployment rate to 3.4%, the state Commerce Department reported Friday.

The April rate represents another monthly low for the COVID-19 pandemic period.

By comparison, the jobless rate was 3.9% in March 2020, the last report before the brunt of the pandemic began to be fully experienced.

The state’s rate has gone down nearly every month since being at 7.3% in September 2020.

Most economists consider full employment at 5% — the point at which everyone who wants a job has one, employers have the skilled workers they need, and there is limited inflationary pressure on wages.

The state’s labor force data does not distinguish how many workers are full time, temporary or part time, or how many jobs people are working.

The U.S. Labor Department’s U6 Index does include those individuals.

The state’s U6 jobless rate was 7.8% in March, while the U.S. rate was 7% in March. U.S. Labor updates the state U6 rates on a quarterly basis.

The April unemployment report differed somewhat from most recent monthly reports in which the state and Triad jobless rates decreased more because of individuals dropping out of the workforce than from net gains in hiring.

According to the monthly household employment survey, there was a 16,998 month-over-month gain in the state’s labor force during April. That represented a 23,922 uptick in those listed as employed, as well as a 6,924 decline in those listed as unemployed.

People who are not actively looking for work are counted as part of the labor force, but excluded from the calculations for determining the state, metropolitan statistical and county-level jobless rates.

Taking a year-over-year look, the state’s labor force is up 3.6%, or from 4.92 million to 5.1 million. That represents a net gain of 176,212 listed as employed and 71,562 no longer listed as unemployed.

"North Carolina continues to outpace the national rate of recovery with almost 75,000 jobs having been added this year," said Patrick McHugh, research manager with the left-leaning N.C. Budget & Tax Center.

"That said, not everyone is benefitting equally from the hot labor market, with the unemployment rate for Black job seekers in the first quarter of 2022 still above 6%.

Employer survey

Meanwhile, in the monthly employer survey, the state is up 10,400 private-sector jobs from March to April, as well as up 900 government jobs.

There was considerable month-over-month churn in the 10 private-sector employment categories.

The biggest net gain was 5,500 in professional and business services, followed by 4,200 in leisure and hospitality services, 2,800 in financial activities, 2,200 in manufacturing, 1,300 in the other services category and 900 in trade, transportation and utilities.

However, somewhat offsetting those gains were a loss of 5,900 construction jobs and 900 in education and health services.

The state is up 174,900 private-sector and 10,700 government jobs from April 2021.

The biggest year-over-year gains were in leisure and hospitality at 52,400, along with 50,600 in professional and business services, 18,400 in trade, transportation and utilities, 14,200 in education and health services, 14,200 in financial activities, and 13,100 in manufacturing.

"The latest data show the state’s economy had plenty of momentum headed in the spring," said Mark Vitner, a senior economist with Wells Fargo Securities.

"Employers are adding jobs at a rapid pace, and there are still many more job openings than there are unemployed persons in the state.

"The economic development pipeline is the strongest it has been in history," Vitner said.

Michael Walden, an economics professor at N.C. State University, said the 2022 reports so far have been positive overall.

"Aggregate jobs were up, the jobless rate was down, and — importantly — the labor force participation rate was up," Walden said.

"The labor force participation rate is significant because it is a measure of the labor shortage. The rise in the rate suggests the overall labor shortage is easing."

Economists' warnings

Yet, both Vitner and Walden cautioned that Federal Reserve Board efforts to slow inflation are likely to slow economic and job growth later in 2022.

"I think the impact from the recent surge in gasoline and food prices, as well as the pullback in the stock market, had not yet made its way to hiring decisions," Vitner said.

"That is changing now. Hiring in transportation and warehousing appears set to slow. Retailers are also likely to tighten their belts, following recent disappointing sales and earnings reports.

"Even the tech sector appears set for a slowdown, with the recent plunge in the share prices of publicly traded life-science companies is likely to weigh on investment and hiring decisions."

All of those factor combined, Vitner said, has the odds of a recession "clearly rising, and businesses and consumers are becoming more cautious."

Walden said his view is that the Federal Reserve "will need to significantly raise its key interest rate — to at least as high as 5% (from its current level of 1%) — in order to move the inflation rate to under 5%."

"Of course, such a strong action would increase the odds of a recession by year’s end — which today I give odds of 33%."

Walden said such a recessionary shadow should give employees pause "about leaving an existing job for another job that is not certain."

For first-time job seekers, Walden advised "being less picky about finding the perfect job, and accept an offer for a job that is reasonable."

"During the last year, job seekers have been in control. That may soon be ending."

