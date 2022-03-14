NC jobless rate reached pandemic low of 3.9% in January

The state’s U6 jobless rate was 8.4% in December, while the U.S. rate was 7.2% in January. U.S. Labor updates the state U6 rates on a quarterly basis.

Ebb and flow

Most economists consider full employment at 5% — the point at which everyone who wants a job has one, employers have the skilled workers they need, and there is limited inflationary pressure on wages.

As has been the case since November 2020, the state and Triad jobless rates continue to decrease more because of individuals dropping out of the workforce than from net gains in hiring.

The January statewide data provides another example of this dichotomy.

According to the monthly household employment survey, there was a 15,530 month-over-month gain in the state’s labor force during January. That represented a 25,124 uptick in those listed as employed, as well as a 9,594 decline in those listed as unemployed.

People who are not actively looking for work are counted as part of the labor force, but excluded from the calculations for determining the state, metropolitan statistical and county-level jobless rates.