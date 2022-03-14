NC jobless rate reached pandemic low of 3.9% in January

North Carolina’s jobless rate reached 3.9% during January, its lowest level of the COVID-19 pandemic, the state Commerce Department reported Monday.
The January rate reflects the annual benchmarking of the state’s employment data required to meet U.S. Labor Department guidelines.
The benchmarking, in this instance, led to modest monthly changes downward in early 2021. For example, the January 2021 rate was revised from 5.9% to 5.5%.
However, by June, the jobless rates began being revised upward on a monthly basis by 0.3 to 0.5 percentage points.
For example, the November rate went from 3.9% to 4.2% and the December rate from 3.7% to 4.1%.
Thus, the January rate is the one now determined to be a match for March 2020, the last report before the brunt of the pandemic began to be fully experienced.
The state’s rate has gone down each month since being at 7.3% in September 2020.
The state’s labor force data does not distinguish how many workers are full time, temporary or part time, or how many jobs people are working.
The U.S. Labor Department’s U6 Index does include those individuals.
The state’s U6 jobless rate was 8.4% in December, while the U.S. rate was 7.2% in January. U.S. Labor updates the state U6 rates on a quarterly basis.
Ebb and flow
Most economists consider full employment at 5% — the point at which everyone who wants a job has one, employers have the skilled workers they need, and there is limited inflationary pressure on wages.
As has been the case since November 2020, the state and Triad jobless rates continue to decrease more because of individuals dropping out of the workforce than from net gains in hiring.
The January statewide data provides another example of this dichotomy.
According to the monthly household employment survey, there was a 15,530 month-over-month gain in the state’s labor force during January. That represented a 25,124 uptick in those listed as employed, as well as a 9,594 decline in those listed as unemployed.
People who are not actively looking for work are counted as part of the labor force, but excluded from the calculations for determining the state, metropolitan statistical and county-level jobless rates.
Taking a year-over-year look, the state’s labor force is up just 2.2%, or from 4.9 million to 5.01 million. That represents a net gain of 179,320 listed as employed and 70,319 no longer listed as unemployed.
Employer survey
Meanwhile, in the monthly employer survey, the state is up 5,300 private-sector jobs from December to January, as well as down 1,200 government jobs.
As has been case in recent months, there was plenty of churn in the private sector, foremost a net gain of 3,400 in professional and business services, 2,900 in constructions, 2,700 in financial activities and 1,100 in education and health services.
Offsetting those gains somewhat was the loss of 2,300 trade, transportation and utilities jobs, along with 2,000 in the other services category and 500 in leisure and hospitality.
The state is up 146,200 private-sector jobs and 20,300 government jobs from January 2021.
The biggest year-over-year gains were in leisure and hospitality at 49,800, along with 37,300 in professional and business services, 12,400 in trade, transportation and utilities, 11,500 in financial activities and 10,400 in education and health services.
Response
Michael Walden, an economics professor at N.C. State University, said the January report was positive overall.
"All major numbers improve: jobless rate down, labor force participation up, employment up," Walden said.
"With COVID-19 receding, I would normally be very optimistic about the state economy in the months ahead."
However, the potential for high levels of inflation for more months in 2022, along with the Russian military invasion of Ukraine, "has taken some luster off an otherwise positive outlook."
"If Ukraine stays in the news, and if inflation remains significant, then a slowdown in economic growth would be likely."
336-727-7376