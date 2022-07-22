NC jobless rate remains at 3.4% amid modest private-sector hiring

North Carolina's unemployment rate remained stable during June with modest hiring continuing despite inflationary concerns.

The N.C. Department of Commerce reported Friday that the jobless rate was at 3.4% for the third consecutive month. It still represents the monthly low for the COVID-19 pandemic period.

By comparison, the jobless rate was 3.9% in March 2020, the last report before the brunt of the pandemic began to be fully experienced.

Until reaching the current 3.4% floor, the state’s rate had gone down nearly every month since being at 7.3% in September 2020.

Most economists consider full employment at 5% — the point at which everyone who wants a job has one, employers have the skilled workers they need, and there is limited inflationary pressure on wages.

"While topline employment numbers matter, high-quality jobs are even more important right now given that wages aren’t keeping up with rising costs," Logan Rockefeller Harris, a senior policy analyst with left-leaning N.C. Justice Center, said in a statement.

For much of 2021 and 2022, the monthly unemployment reports for the state and Triad have reflected jobless rate decrease more from individuals dropping out of the workforce than from net gains in hiring.

However, over the past three months, hiring has exceeded the dropout totals, although the June net gain was significantly lower than in May.

According to the monthly household employment survey, there was a 14,442 month-over-month gain in the state’s labor force during June. That represented a 12,675 uptick in those listed as employed, as well as a 1,767 decline in those listed as unemployed.

By comparison, the April to May net gain was 31,058.

"It's still a strong report with hiring better than in May," said Michael Walden, an economics professor at N.C. State University.

"The biggest disappointment was a drop in manufacturing jobs. But the strong labor market may not last, as the Federal Reserve is sure to significantly hike interest rates."

People who are not actively looking for work are counted as part of the labor force, but excluded from the calculations for determining the state, metropolitan statistical and county-level jobless rates.

Taking a year-over-year look, the state’s labor force is up 2.8%, or from 4.96 million to 5.1 million. That represents a net gain of 215,137 listed as employed and 74,565 no longer listed as unemployed.

Employer survey

Meanwhile, in the monthly employer survey, the state is up 20,100 private-sector jobs from May to June, as well as up 2,600 government jobs.

Those totals can reflect individuals gaining one or more part-time jobs.

There were mostly positive hiring trends in the 10 private-sector employment categories.

The biggest net gain was 5,700 in education and health services, 5,000 in professional and business services, 3,700 in trade, transportation and utilities, 3,000 in construction and 2,500 in financial activities.

Those gains were somewhat offset by the loss of 1,100 manufacturing jobs.

The state is up 160,800 private-sector jobs, but down 8,800 government jobs from June 2021.

The biggest year-over-year gains were in 48,800 in professional and business services, along with 32,500 in leisure and hospitality, 19,500 in education and health services, 16,300 in financial activities, 13,300 in manufacturing and 11,300 in trade, transportation and utilities.

The state’s labor force data does not distinguish how many workers are full time, temporary or part time, or how many jobs people are working.

The U.S. Labor Department’s U6 Index does include those individuals.

The state’s U6 jobless rate was 7.6% in March, while the U.S. rate was 6.7% in June. U.S. Labor updates the state U6 rates on a quarterly basis.

"We have seen a slowdown in hiring across most of the country, as the rebound from the pandemic fades into the rearview mirror," said Mark Vitner, senior economist with Wells Fargo Securities.

"Hiring slowed a little more significantly in the household survey, but still nearly kept pace with labor force growth."