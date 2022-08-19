NC jobless remain at pandemic low of 3.4% during July; hiring down slightly during month

North Carolina’s unemployment rate remained stable during July with modest hiring and fewer individuals leaving the state's workforce.

The N.C. Department of Commerce reported Friday that the jobless rate was at 3.4% for the fourth consecutive month.

It still represents the monthly low for the COVID-19 pandemic period.

By comparison, the jobless rate was 3.9% in March 2020, the last report before the brunt of the pandemic began to be fully experienced.

Until reaching the current 3.4% floor, the state’s rate had gone down nearly every month since being at 7.3% in September 2020.

Most economists consider full employment at 5% — the point at which everyone who wants a job has one, employers have the skilled workers they need, and there is limited inflationary pressure on wages.

Over the past four months, hiring has exceeded the dropout totals, although the July net gain was slightly lower than in June.

According to the monthly household employment survey, there was a 13,658 month-over-month gain in the state’s labor force during July. That represented a 14,216 uptick in those listed as employed, as well as a 558 decline in those listed as unemployed.

By comparison, the May to June net gain was 14,442.

People who are not actively looking for work are counted as part of the labor force, but excluded from the calculations for determining the state, metropolitan statistical and county-level jobless rates.

Taking a year-over-year look, the state’s labor force is up 2.9%, or from 4.97 million to 5.11 million. That represents a net gain of 213,715 listed as employed and 70,710 no longer listed as unemployed.

"Debates are still raging over whether the economy is in a recession," said Michael Walden, an economics professor at N.C. State University.

"While the economy has met one litmus test for a recession of two consecutive quarters of negative growth in gross domestic product, doubters point to the still strong job market.

"In recent months, hundreds of thousands of jobs have been created, and the unemployment remains very low."

Walden said the current economic scenario "has raised an interesting question — could a recession happen, but the labor market doesn’t participate?"

"That is, for the first time in my memory, could we have a recession without big job losses and jumps in unemployment?

Employer survey

Meanwhile, in the monthly employer survey, the state is up 18,500 private-sector jobs from June to July, as well as up 12,900 government jobs. Those totals can reflect individuals gaining one or more part-time jobs.

There were mostly positive hiring trends in the 10 private-sector employment categories.

The biggest net gain was 5,100 in professional and business services, 3,600 in education and health services, 3,600 in leisure and hospitality services, 1,800 in trade, transportation and utilities, 1,200 in construction and 1,100 in manufacturing.

Year over year, the state is up 158,800 private-sector jobs, but down 4,300 government jobs from June 2021.

The biggest year-over-year gains were in 46,500 in professional and business services, along with 31,400 in leisure and hospitality, 22,600 in education and health services, 13,100 in manufacturing, 13,100 in trade, transportation and utilities, and 13,000 in financial activities.

"The jobs engine in North Carolina continues to run pretty flat out, particularly at the top and bottom of the wage scale," Patrick McHugh, research manager with left-leaning N.C. Budget and Tax Center.

"Over half of the jobs created in the past year have been in either professional and business services, which tends to pay well, and leisure and hospitality, which pays some of the lowest wages in the state."

McHugh said the month-over-month loss of government jobs was mostly a 4,440 decline in state government.

He said that "reflects a lack of investment and the pinch of inflation hitting government budgets."

"This pattern extends a trend from before the pandemic where there weren't enough middle-tier jobs that could bridge between entry-level positions and a career that can support real financial security."

The state’s labor force data does not distinguish how many workers are full time, temporary or part time, or how many jobs people are working.

The U.S. Labor Department’s U6 Index does include those individuals.

The state’s U6 jobless rate was 7.4% in June, while the U.S. rate was 6.7% in July. U.S. Labor updates the state U6 rates on a quarterly basis.

"The labor market remains in good shape as the summer quarter progresses," said PNC senior economic advisor Stuart Hoffman.

However, Hoffman cautioned that the recent rise in initial and continuing claims "are clear signs that layoffs are happening at a growing number of companies."