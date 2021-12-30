NC reaches another pandemic low for jobless rate, initial weekly unemployment claims

The state was 26th in the nation in the number of unemployment filings, up one spot from last week.

“Both initial and continuing claims for regular state-funded unemployment insurance compensation have been trending downward for the past few months,” said John Quinterno, principal with South by North Strategies Ltd., a Chapel Hill research company specializing in economic and social policy.

“Improvements in the labor market likely account for some of this, as people are less likely to be laid off and may have an easier time finding work due to tighter labor markets.”

The number of regular state UI benefit weeks drops Saturday from 13 to 12 weeks — the lowest level offered by any state. The maximum regular state weekly benefit is $350, although the average claimant receives about $235.

Once regular state benefit weeks run out, N.C. claimants have to wait another 39 to 40 weeks before they can file again.

The weekly benefit reduction is triggered by a sliding scale put in place in 2013 by the then-Republican super-majority in the legislature and signed into law by Republican Gov. Pat McCrory.