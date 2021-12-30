NC reaches another pandemic low for jobless rate, initial weekly unemployment claims

The Triad’s unemployment rate dropped to a pandemic low of 3.5% during November, continuing a yearlong trend, the N.C. Commerce Department reported Thursday.
The rate for the Triad was 3.8% in October and 3.6% in September.
By comparison, the Triad rate was 4.2% in March 2020 — the last report before the brunt of the economic downturn began to be experienced.
However, economists say the jobless-rate decline remains more related to individuals leaving the labor force rather than a significant net gain in hiring.
The Winston-Salem metropolitan statistical area’s jobless rate was 3.3% for November, down from 3.5% for October, 3.7% in September and 4% in March 2020.
Since March 2020, the five-county MSA of Davidson, Davie, Forsyth, Stokes and Yadkin had a net gain of just 4,702 in the labor force to 329,468 in November, as well as a 2,430 drop-off in those listed as unemployed to 10,714.
By comparison, the Greensboro-High Point MSA’s jobless rate was 3.9% in November, 4.2% in October, 4.3% in September and 4.4% in March 2020.
Since March 2020, the three-county MSA of Guilford, Randolph and Rockingham had a loss of 1,790 in the labor force to 361,912, as well as a 2,030 decline in those listed as unemployed to 14,034.
The November jobless rates for all 14 counties in the Triad and Northwest N.C. were below that of March 2020.
“The latest numbers show job-reallocation continuing to occur in North Carolina,” said Michael Walden, an economics professor at N.C. State University.
“Total jobs in construction, information, financial services and professional services are well above pre-pandemic levels, while total jobs in hospitality/leisure, personal services, government and manufacturing are still below pre-pandemic levels.”
Labor force churn
Many economists consider a 5% jobless rate as symbolically representing “full employment,” defined as the point at which everyone who wants a job has one, employers have the skilled workers they need, and there is limited inflationary pressure on wages.
However, the job market remains challenging for people without the technical and other specialized skills needed in advanced manufacturing jobs.
The November report continues to show the Winston-Salem metro area recovering at a slightly faster pace in terms of jobs than the Greensboro-High Point metro.
The Winston-Salem metro had a month-over-month net gain of about 1,700 jobs from October, of which 600 were in education and health services and 500 in leisure and hospitality. Meanwhile, there was a loss of 200 financial activities jobs.
By comparison, Greensboro-High Point had a net gain of 800 jobs.
Most economists prefer taking a year-over-year approach to reviewing economic trends, although the daily economic uncertainty of the pandemic makes that kind of comparison more challenging.
For example, the Winston-Salem MSA is up 10,100 jobs comparing November 2020 with November 2021, while the Greensboro-High Point MSA had a net gain of 8,700 jobs.
For the Winston-Salem MSA, there was a net gain of 3,100 in leisure and hospitality jobs, 3,000 in professional and business services, and 1,200 each in government, manufacturing, and education and health services.
UI claims update
North Carolina reached a new pandemic low for weekly unemployment insurance claims with a 22.8% drop-off to 1,840 last week, the U.S. Labor Department reported Thursday.
The department revised the claims total for the week that ended Dec. 18 from 2,282 to 2,384.
With no COVID-19 pandemic UI programs available for North Carolinians since Sept. 4, the claim totals represent new regular state unemployment-benefit claims.
The 1,840 claims are down in part as employers remain reluctant to lay off workers in a tight job market.
The state was 26th in the nation in the number of unemployment filings, up one spot from last week.
“Both initial and continuing claims for regular state-funded unemployment insurance compensation have been trending downward for the past few months,” said John Quinterno, principal with South by North Strategies Ltd., a Chapel Hill research company specializing in economic and social policy.
“Improvements in the labor market likely account for some of this, as people are less likely to be laid off and may have an easier time finding work due to tighter labor markets.”
The number of regular state UI benefit weeks drops Saturday from 13 to 12 weeks — the lowest level offered by any state. The maximum regular state weekly benefit is $350, although the average claimant receives about $235.
Once regular state benefit weeks run out, N.C. claimants have to wait another 39 to 40 weeks before they can file again.
The weekly benefit reduction is triggered by a sliding scale put in place in 2013 by the then-Republican super-majority in the legislature and signed into law by Republican Gov. Pat McCrory.
By comparison, the state’s highest weekly total for claims related to the pandemic was 172,745 for the week that ended March 28, 2020.
As of Sept. 5, nearly 178,000 jobless North Carolinians no longer received the $300 in weekly federal benefits.
U.S. Labor listed 16,777 North Carolinians drawing regular state benefits as of Dec. 18, down from a revised 19,058 the previous week.
Richard Craver: 6 stories that defined 2021
COVID-19 and politics, whether local, state or national, spilled over from 2020 to saturate much of how 2021 has been defined.
The second impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump led to an intriguing split vote of North Carolina's two Republican U.S. senators on whether to convict.
The arrival of the one-year anniversary of the pandemic proved to stir an array of emotions as local residents tried to process everything that’s happened by mid-March 2020 ... and continues to date.
The socioeconomic spillover from COVID-19 persuaded two Winston-Salem nondenominational churches to chose transformation over construction for their new worship centers.
Politics seeped into how high school sports are overseen with a Republican-sponsored bill that threatened the existence of the N.C. High School Athletic Association. The spark behind House Bill 91 appears to have been a slow burn of nearly two years between a GOP senator and NCHSAA leaders.
An often overlooked factor in the worker-shortage discussion is that the pandemic has led more North Carolinians to retire early, or to finally follow through on delayed retirement plans dating back potentially to the Great Recession.
Finally, Truist Financial Corp. Kelly King retired as chief executive by reflecting on a career — and life — path that represented his Christian faith, a hard-driven work ethic, a belief in giving back and discovering and acting on a purpose forged during a spiritual awakening.
Those are major reasons why King, who could spend his retirement days anywhere, is coming back to Winston-Salem. There’s some unfinished business to accomplish here.
The decision on whether to convict a twice-impeached former President Donald Trump split North Carolina's two U.S. senators.
The one year anniversary of the COVID-19 pandemic stirred an array of emotions as people tried to process everything that happened over the pa…
Mindful of the need to be faithful stewards of offerings and donations, two Winston-Salem nondenominational churches chose transformation over…
Legislative effort to dissolve N.C. High School Athletic Association has been brewing for nearly two years
The Republican-sponsored bill that threatened the existence of the N.C. High School Athletic Association seemed to come from way beyond left field.
An often overlooked factor in the worker-shortage discussion, one with significant socioeconomic implications, could be that the pandemic has …
When Kelly King began working for BB&T Corp. in 1972, his career aspiration was working as a branch manager near his eastern North Carolin…
336-727-7376