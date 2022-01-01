NC remains on sideline in raising minimum wage debate

A full-time N.C. minimum-wage worker earns $15,080 per year.

That’s $2,340 less than the $17,420 federal poverty level for 2021 for a family of one adult and one child. The federal poverty level is $26,500 for a four-member household.

The expiration of federal COVID-19 pandemic jobless benefits on Sept. 4 has yet to result in a wave of unemployed North Carolinians returning to the state’s workforce — as projected for months by federal and state Republican lawmakers.

The $300 per week payments kept some potential employees on the sidelines since they made more from not working than in a minimum- to low-wage job.

However, worker advocates have said the lack of a surge in the state’s labor force indicates leisure, hospitality, retail and trade sector workers signals they are opting not to return to those jobs because of low pay, along with demanding and sometimes dangerous work environments during the pandemic.

“Total statewide jobs are still 72,000 less than their pre-pandemic level,” said Michael Walden, an economics professor at N.C. State University.