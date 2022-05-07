NC retains top national ranking for economic development projects

North Carolina is ranked again as the nation's top state for economic and business development projects, claiming the 2022 Prosperity Cup from Site Selection magazine.

It is the second consecutive year North Carolina topped the Prosperity Cup ranking. The award is shared by the Economic Development Partnership of N.C. and N.C. Commerce Department.

"This is not some blip,” said Gary Daughters, Site Selection's senior editor.

“North Carolina’s increasingly resonant example represents the triumph of long-term planning, perseverance and adaptability, investment and execution.”

The magazine listed the planned Toyota Battery Manufacturing N.C. electric-battery manufacturing plant in the Greensboro-Randolph County megasite as a key factor in remaining No. 1.

Toyota has pledged to create 1,750 jobs at the plant where it will build lithium batteries for hybrid and electric vehicles. It has committed to at least $1.29 billion in capital investments.

Site Selection also cited Apple’s $1 billion investment in Wake County, bringing in 3,000 jobs, and Fujifilm Diosynth Biotechnologies, which announced a $2 billion investment for a biopharmaceutical manufacturing facility in Wake County that will create 725 jobs.

Altogether, North Carolina was credited for 174 projects for a combined more than 23,000 new jobs for residents, along with $10 billion in capital investment.

The rest of the top five for 2022 are Texas, Tennessee, Georgia and Indiana.

Criteria includes: the total number of new and expanded facilities in the state; total capital investment in new and expanded facilities; total number of new jobs created; and business-climate attractiveness.

North Carolina has a promising chance at remaining No. 1 in the 2023 ranking given it already has landed several high-profile economic projects.

In January, Denver-based Boom Supersonic committed to hiring initially 1,761 jobs by 2030 and at least 2,400 jobs by 2032 for its $500 million “superfactory” at Piedmont Triad International Airport. The facility will feature manufacturing, assembly, testing and distribution operations.

Construction of the 400,000-square-foot facility is slated to begin later this year on a 65-acre property. The first Overture jet is expected to go into commercial airline service in 2029.

In March, North Carolina’s decades-long quest to secure an automobile manufacturer came to fruition with Vietnamese electric vehicle startup VinFast‘s plans for a $4 billion campus within a 1,977-acre megasite near Sanford.

The governor’s office said it is the largest economic development announcement in state history. The first phase will represent a $2 billion capital investment.

The Moncure megasite, recently rebranded as Triangle Innovation Point, lies in the Carolina Core corridor that stretches from the Triad down U.S. 421 to Fayetteville.

Other high-profile projects involve retail department store chain Macy's Inc. said in March it would create 2,800 jobs in Rowan County as part of building a $584 million automated fulfillment center. The 1.4-million-square-foot center will be in the China Grove community.

There's also Nucor Corp. saying in April it will build a $350 million steel manufacturing plant in Lexington. The steel manufacturer is projected to create at least 180 jobs between 2023 and 2025.

In November, Site Selection ranked North Carolina as having the nation's top business climate for 2021.

North Carolina edged out Georgia for the top honor after the states tied for first place in the 2020 rankings.

The rankings remain based 50% on a survey of corporate real-estate executives and 50% on an index of seven criteria derived from data in the Conway Projects database. The cutoff for the data was 2020.

North Carolina had a previous multiyear run at the top from 2005 to 2010.

For 2021, Site Selection cited "the blend of location ingredients required by capital investors in key industry sectors" as major factors for North Carolina's first-place recognition.

Those include advantages in supply-chain logistics, lower cost of doing business, the 2.5% corporate tax rate, fewer regulations, economic incentives and workforce-training programs.

The business news you need Get the latest local business news delivered FREE to your inbox weekly. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.