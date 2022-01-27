NC weekly unemployment benefit claims return to downward trend

Vaccines and employers

Another factor, according to legislators and state Labor commissioner Josh Dodson, is the attempt by the Biden administration to require large employers to implement employee vaccine or weekly testing mandates.

The U.S. Supreme Court has ruled 6-3 to bar the executive order, but also voted 5-4 to allow the executive order to proceed for most health care workers.

The Supreme Court decision puts the onus of vaccine mandates back on large employers, said Andrew Challenger, senior vice president of global outplacement and business for Challenger, Gray & Christmas Inc.

"Now that large companies are not required to get their workers vaccinated or tested, employers will have to grapple with whether and how to impose their own rules, outbreaks that lead to absences, and pushback from workers who have COVID concerns," Challenger said.

"Companies are experiencing pushback from workers on return-to-office plans, and an absence of vaccine or testing policies will likely exacerbate that pushback.