NCDOT hires auction company for downtown Winston-Salem building

The N.C. Transportation Department has hired an auction company to find a buyer for a five-story building in downtown Winston-Salem it acquired as part of the Salem Parkway renovation project.
The department paid $2.5 million in December 2020 for the 22,444-square-foot property at 250 W. First St., at the intersection of First and Cherry streets.
Iron Horse Auction Co. will conduct a virtual auction between 8 a.m. April 21 and 2 p.m. April 28.
Inspections of the property will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on April 20 and April 26, or by appointment by contacting Chris Crawford at 919-935-1974 or ccrawford@ironhorseauction.com.
The building opened in 1993. It has been vacant since the NCDOT purchase.
Iron Horse said on the marketing flier that "bidders (should) be aware there is an engineering report dated Sept. 7, 2021, which indicates degradation of the steel structural beams in the parking garage below the surface level parking area. This report was created for NCDOT and is supplied to bidders for informational purposes only. Bidders can and should obtain their own repair/replacement estimates. Iron Horse Auction Co. and NCDOT will not provide repair estimates."
Pat Ivey, the NCDOT division engineer in Forsyth, said in February 2021 that the property was purchased as part of a settlement after the department filed for condemnation to acquire it in 2018.
"The property owners had several parking lots in the vicinity, including under the old Liberty Street bridge," Ivey said.
"As part of the Salem Parkway project and the associated multi-use path, we had to acquire the majority of the parking that the tenants of that building used.
"The loss of this parking significantly damaged the current and future use of the building," Ivey said.
Ivey said last year that DOT was reviewing whether there could be an internal use of the building, as well as of potentially disposing of it through a bidding process.
Business 40 shut down on Nov. 17, 2018, and underwent months of demolition and reconstruction before emerging as Salem Parkway on Feb. 2, 2020.
The $100-million renovation was a joint project of Flatiron Constructors Inc., Blythe Development Co. and HDR Engineering.
The new road has longer lanes for getting on and off the highway, higher bridge clearances and other enhancements, including two pedestrian crossings.
It was the third major DOT building purchase for Forsyth transportation projects in the past two years, the other two involving the Northern Beltway.
In December 2020, DOT paid $4.5 million to D-2/Dairio LLC to buy the former Dairi-O property on University Parkway.
DOT officials said in March 2020 that while the path of the Northern Beltway does not pass directly through the Dairi-O site at 6401 University Parkway, work associated with the project required the taking of the site.
Wright Archer, construction engineer for DOT in Forsyth, said the Dairi-O property is needed for a new intersection for University and Old Hollow Road.
In May 2019, DOT spent $1.5 million to purchase a highway right of way from McDonald’s affecting its Rural Hall store.
The right of way is connected to the future Northern Beltway and a planned interchange at N.C. 66 with U.S. 52 and future Interstate 74. The address is 1040 Bethania St.
“The property was needed to widen N.C. 65 as part of the new exchange,” Ivey said. “We could not build the project without it.”
McDonald’s continues operations at the location with access through the shopping center’s driveways.
