NCDOT hires auction company for downtown Winston-Salem building

Pat Ivey, the NCDOT division engineer in Forsyth, said in February 2021 that the property was purchased as part of a settlement after the department filed for condemnation to acquire it in 2018.

"The property owners had several parking lots in the vicinity, including under the old Liberty Street bridge," Ivey said.

"As part of the Salem Parkway project and the associated multi-use path, we had to acquire the majority of the parking that the tenants of that building used.

"The loss of this parking significantly damaged the current and future use of the building," Ivey said.

Ivey said last year that DOT was reviewing whether there could be an internal use of the building, as well as of potentially disposing of it through a bidding process.

Business 40 shut down on Nov. 17, 2018, and underwent months of demolition and reconstruction before emerging as Salem Parkway on Feb. 2, 2020.

The $100-million renovation was a joint project of Flatiron Constructors Inc., Blythe Development Co. and HDR Engineering.