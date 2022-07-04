NCDOT pays $2.5 million for three Northern Beltway land purchases

The N.C. Transportation Department has paid a combined $2.58 million to buy three tracts along the path of the Northern Beltway, according to Forsyth County Register of Deeds filings last week.

The largest of the three transactions involved NCDOT paying $1.75 million to acquire a vacant 23.94 acre tract at what is listed as 0 Montroyal Road along the Western leg of the beltway. The seller is C.W. Myers Trading Post Inc.

NCDOT paid $600,000 for a 0.88 acre tract at 4327 Kernersville Road. Forsyth Auto Service is the occupant at the site. The seller is Old White LLC of Kernersville.

NCDOT also paid $230,000 for two properties: an 86.95 acre tract at 325 Hanes Mill Road and a 0.27 acre tract listed as 0 Hanes Mill Road.

