NCSU digital institute select Forsyth for outreach project

Forsyth County is one of 15 counties in North Carolina that have been selected as participants in a broadband initiative led by N.C. State University.

The university's Institute for Emerging Issues has received a $250,000 grant from the John Belk Endowment to support the Building a New Digital Economy in NC (BAND-NC) program.

Should the institute raise an additional $250,000 by August, the endowment will provide an additional $250,000.

Forsyth is one of four Triad counties approved as a participant, along with Alamance, Randolph and Rockingham.

Plans are being developed for the inclusion of Alleghany, Ashe, Watauga and Wilkes counties.

“More than 1.1 million North Carolinians either lack access to broadband, cannot afford broadband or do not have the digital literacy skills to utilize the full potential of broadband, putting them at a disadvantage in an increasingly digital world,” said Sarah Langer Hall, the institute's interim director.

Forsyth qualified for the program primarily because it has 23,570 households without internet access, or 15.8% of the 148,890 households according to the 2020 Census.

Forsyth also has 14,400 households listed as without computer access, or 9.7% of all households.

Part of the impetus for the BAND-NC initiative came from the COVID-19 pandemic's impact on remote work, education, telehealth and other vital services.

"They have emphasized the need for reliable and affordable broadband, as well as increased digital literacy," according to the institute.

The BAND-NC program works with local leaders to develop digital inclusion plans that assess what local resources are available and what tools are needed to improve digital inclusion.

The local leaders in Forsyth identified five short term and three long term actions that the BAND-NC initiative could address.

The short-term actions are: enabling smart, accessible and user-friendly community centers; supporting digital literacy; utilizing digital equity to promote work and employment for the new remote economy; creating internal digital plans and processes for organizations; and conducting an asset survey of what is available "to bridge the digital divide."

The long-term actions are: identifying and supporting the "missing middle" — efforts to shrink the number of residents living in poverty; providing wraparound services with digital literacy training; and building digital infrastructure.

About 17% of Forsyth residents live below the federal poverty level, compared with 14.7% statewide in North Carolina and 13.4% nationwide.

"This plan is intended to be a living document that serves as a foundation for the programs and projects that will close the digital gap," according to the Forsyth application.

"In speaking with residents and stakeholders, three things became apparent: the cost of high-speed internet is too high; the availability of high-speed internet is out of reach for too many; and residents felt they needed more education to become digitally literate/fluent to use the internet.

The out-of-reach issues were that "internet does not reach to their homes/apartments or because community centers were inaccessible by transportation or too far from home."