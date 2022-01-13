 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
NCSU signs licensing agreement with Logo Brands
NCSU signs licensing agreement with Logo Brands

Logo Brands Inc. said this week it has struck a three-year licensing agreement with North Carolina State University that goes into effect July 1.

Logo Brands Inc., based in Franklin, Tenn., has gained exclusive rights to manufacture, produce and distribute high-quality outdoor lifestyle products branded with the official NCSU and Wolfpack logos and wordmarks across multiple retail channels.

Logo Brands, based in Franklin, Tenn., gains exclusive rights to manufacture, produce and distribute high-quality outdoor lifestyle products branded with the official NCSU and Wolfpack logos and wordmarks across multiple retail channels.

The product categories include tents, tables, soft-sided coolers, chairs and stadium seating. Logo Brands will continue to offer additional licensed products, including drinkware, blankets, pillows, totes and inflatables.

Logo will distribute NCSU products through Target, Dick's Sporting Goods, Academy Sports, Walmart, Bed Bath & Beyond and other major retail outlets, in addition to Wolfpack Outfitters bookstore, the Red and White Shop and the Logo Brands e-commerce site.

NC State is the 24th university to enter into a licensing agreement with Logo Brands for tailgate items.

Logo has licensing agreements with more than 450 teams and organizations, including collegiate, NFL, MLB, NHL, NBA, MLS and NASCAR, involving more than 170 different product lines.

