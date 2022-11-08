Nearly half of Winston-Salem area residences listed as equity rich

Almost 50% of Winston-Salem-area homeowners were in the equity-rich category during the third quarter, which signifies owning at least half of their residence, according to national real-estate research firm Attom Data Solutions.

Meanwhile, there was a slight decrease in homeowners considered as seriously behind on their mortgage payments.

A mortgage is underwater when a homeowner owes more on the loan than the home is worth. Attom defines seriously underwater as owing at least 25% more on a mortgage than the property’s value.

The Winston-Salem metropolitan statistical area consists of Davidson, Davie, Forsyth, Stokes and Yadkin counties.

Attom reported that 49.6% of Winston-Salem-area households, or 61,131, were in the equity-rich category during the third quarter.

That's compared with 48.3% in the second quarter and 42.7% in the first quarter.

By comparison, the equity-rich count was as low as 18.6%, or 26,057, during the third quarter of 2020.

Part of the differences in the equity-rich counts is homeowners completing the paying off of their mortgage in recent quarters.

Meanwhile, there were 3,034 Winston-Salem-area homeowners listed as seriously underwater, or 2.5%, during the third quarter.

There were 2.6% listed as seriously underwater in the second quarter and 2.8% in the first quarter.

By comparison, the recent high is 11,124, or 7.9%, in the third quarter of 2021.

The biggest factor in the sharp decline has been mortgage lenders — until recently — suspending payment requirements that helped keep the seriously underwater percentage down during the pandemic.

“Even though home price appreciation has slowed down dramatically in recent months, homeowners have continued to build equity,” said Rick Sharga, executive vice president of market intelligence at Attom.

“It appears that many of those homeowners have decided to stay where they are rather than purchase a new home, and are beginning to tap into that equity, as the number of home equity lines of credit issued in the second quarter of 2022 rose by 43% from the prior year.”

Attom reported the Greensboro-High Point MSA also had a slight decline in residences considered as seriously underwater during the second quarter.

The count was at 2.6%, or 3,374 residences, compared with 2.7% in the second quarter and 2.8% in the first quarter.

The three-county region of Guilford, Randolph and Rockingham had a slight decline in those in the equity-rich category at 67,725, or 47.1%.

That's compared with 48.3% in the second quarter and 42.6% in the first quarter.

Officials with the Winston-Salem Regional Association of Realtors have cautioned that information on underwater loans can affect the real-estate market by undermining consumer confidence, causing some hesitation in buying or trying to sell a house now, and prompting an overreaction.

The Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia MSA was at 60.1%, or 295,154, residences as equity rich, and 1.8%, or 9,040, as seriously underwater.

The Durham-Chapel Hill MSA was at 61.7%, or 63,412, residences as equity rich, and 1.7%, or 1,705, as seriously underwater.

The Raleigh-Cary MSA was at 62.2%, or 192,811, residences as equity rich, and 1.1%, or 3,544, as seriously underwater.