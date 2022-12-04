New bank in the neighborhood: JPMorgan prepares to dip toes into Triad.

More than three years after entering North Carolina, JPMorgan Chase & Co. finally is dipping its toes into the Triad banking market.

JPMorgan, the largest U.S. financial institution by total assets at $3.38 trillion, has requested permission to open a Chase branch (the bank uses “Chase” as its branch brand) at the intersection of North Elm Street and Pisgah Church Road in Greensboro.

The request was filed Nov. 18 to the U.S. Office of the Comptroller of Currency. A public comment period ends Dec. 15.

JPMorgan spokeswoman Allison Reed said the bank doesn’t have additional details on its Triad presence, including whether it has plans for a Winston-Salem branch.

The bank has a commercial banking office in Greensboro that serves mid- to large-sized businesses in the Triad.

JPMorgan announced in August 2019 plans to open at least 40 branches in North Carolina within three years.

According to industry analysts, a branch can cost between $1 million and $3 million to open, depending on whether it is being opened in an existing building or built from scratch.

With 31 branches as of Sunday, JPMorgan has gained $1.04 billion in deposits in North Carolina, placing it 25th overall with a 0.19% market share as of June 30.

Bank officials made clear at that time it would focus initially on Charlotte and Triangle — the state’s leading economic engines.

As of Sunday, JPMorgan had 12 branches in Charlotte and another six in the metro. At least one more is planned for Charlotte. It also have five Raleigh branches, along with three in Cary, two in Durham and three others in the market.

That leaves at least eight branches to go toward the 40-branch goal.

JPMorgan said the 40 branches would have a combined workforce of more than 250 employees. There are plans for at least 80 ATMs.

That’s on top of clients through its Commercial Bank, Private Bank and Investment Bank divisions that have more than 200 employees in the state.

“I do think this is a toe-in-the-water move,” said Bowman Gray IV, a local independent stockbroker.

“There is some expectation of this area’s significant growth in the coming years. If this does indeed come to pass, they want to be sure to have a presence.

“It will be curious to see if they can attract business away from Wells Fargo, et al.”

Crowded Triad market

The pending Triad arrival of JPMorgan would heighten what already is one of the nation’s most competitive markets.

It also means JPMorgan will become the latest out-of-state bank to try to chip away at the dominant market shares of Bank of America Corp., Truist Financial Corp. and Wells Fargo & Co. with North Carolina consumers.

Triad consumers would have the branch option of three of the nation’s four national banks when counting Bank of America and Wells Fargo.

The fourth national bank is Citigroup, which came within days of buying a collapsing Wachovia Corp. in September and October 2008 before Wells Fargo’s bid was approved by federal regulators.

The Triad banking market contains two of the seven U.S. super-regional banks in PNC Financial Services Group and Truist.

The Triad is set to gain another super-regional bank as TD Group prepares to close in the first quarter its $13.4 billion purchase of First Horizon Corp. of Memphis, Tenn.

“JP Morgan has been expanding into attractive demographic markets throughout the U.S. for many years,” said CFRA Research analyst Kenneth Leon.

“Winston-Salem is a natural extension for Chase Bank.”

Pivotal Southeast expansion

North Carolina remains a small piece of the Chase network of more than 4,700 branches.

However, the North Carolina expansion is noteworthy given Chase has been going through its own churn of branch closings and openings as have its national peers and super-regional rivals.

North Carolina is not the only Southeast expansion target for JPMorgan Chase.

In May, JPMorgan committed to doubling its Maryland, Virginia and District of Columbia branch presence from 70 to 140 by 2025. That includes 40 n the D.C. metro, 20 in Baltimore area and 10 in the Virginia Beach metro.

“This region — stretching from Richmond to Baltimore — is one of the largest economies in the country,” said Peter Scher, JPMorgan Chase’s chairman of its mid-Atlantic market.

Meanwhile, there have been at least 50 Wells Fargo branch closings in North Carolina since July 2020.

That includes Winston-Salem branches at 100 N. Main St. and 720 Coliseum Drive branch, as well as two locations in Greensboro and one in Blowing Rock and Dobson.

Overall, Wells Fargo has dropped from more than 6,600 branches in 2009, when it acquired Wachovia Corp. and gained an East Coast presence.

The branch count was at 4,612 as of Sept. 30, down from 4,796 on Sept. 30, 2021.

Meanwhile, Truist has closed nearly 400 branches since Sept. 30, 2021, for a total of 2,119. That includes at least 35 in North Carolina and one in Forsyth.

The bank still has 295 branches statewide, including 13 branches in Forsyth, 19 in Guilford County and 55 overall in the Triad and Northwest N.C.

When BB&T Corp’s $33.4 billion purchase of SunTrust was closed in December 2019, the combined bank had more than 2,900 branches.

JPMorgan’s chances

Tony Plath, a retired finance professor at UNC Charlotte, said that it wasn’t unexpected that JPMorgan went into Charlotte and the Triangle first.

Part of the strategy was “learning how to best compete given its growing knowledge of some of the finer nuances of the regional market here,” Plath said.

That includes figuring out how to successfully compete against Bank of America and Truist in their backyard, as well as Wells Fargo in one of its most pivotal markets.

“Now that Chase has successfully penetrated the North Carolina market, and has learned the best market strategy to use in growing its book of business here, it’s time for the bank to expand to the other green pastures within the state,” Plath said.

“Naturally, that would place the Triad at the top of the list because JPMorgan is quite intentional about just where it puts its toes.”

Plath projects the Triad will gain at least three more branches by early 2024, including in Winston-Salem.

Plath said First Citizens Bancshares Inc. also is likely a target of JPMorgan in N.C. and eventually the Triad.

“The Triad today is a thriving, growing and vibrant market, which is perfect for a large bank that specializes in upscale retail banking like First Citizens,” Plath said.

“It is exactly the sort of place where the Chase brand competes quite well, and gives it the advantage of opportune market timing in entering the Triad market.”

Plath also cited that JPMorgan “possesses a large and sophisticated suite of retail products that is a bit different from what other, smaller, less sophisticated and lesser experienced retail banks can offer in the marketplace.”

Plath stressed that JPMorgan’s top executive Jamie Dixon “is a really tough competitor in the mass-affluent market segment of the banking industry, and that’s what he’ll be going after in the Triad.”

TD Bank expansion

TD Group may provide JPMorgan with stiff competition as the two compete as the new entrants into the Triad and N.C.

In September, TD announced it would open two Charlotte branches by summer 2023 and 15 overall by 2025.

Currently, First Horizon has 13 branches in the Charlotte-Gastonia-Concord metropolitan statistical area, including two in Charlotte and one each in Cornelius and Matthews.

Meanwhile, First Horizon has 12 branches in Forsyth County and 30 altogether in the Triad and Northwest N.C.

“Charlotte is one of the fastest-growing markets in the country, with significant economic and population growth,” TD Bank president and chief executive Leo Salom said in a statement.

“We recognize the need for many consumers to obtain convenient access to banking services, and we look forward to serving these diverse communities.”

The TD branches are projected to bring 100 full- and part-time jobs to Charlotte, adding to the bank’s nearly 200 metro employees in operations that include commercial real estate, middle market and commercial lending segments since 2013.

Chipping away

JPMorgan, along with TD Bank, US Bancorp and Fifth Third, is taking on a North Carolina challenge that has confounded most non-Southeast super-regional banks entering the market.

Namely, how to grow N.C. deposits market share beyond what they spent hundreds of millions, if not billions, of dollars to acquire.

TD has been slowly creating a presence in N.C. with 11 branches in the Asheville, Foothills and Wilmington markets.

Buying First Horizon would gain it another 92 N.C. branches. First Horizon has about 412 branches overall in 12 states, foremost in Florida, Tennessee and North Carolina.

“The greater Charlotte area is increasingly attractive to new residents and companies, and TD Bank is well positioned to serve all customers and businesses, wherever they are on their financial journey,” said Hugh Allen, TD Bank’s regional president of the Mid-South Metro division.

Yet, the N.C. and Triad banking sectors have demonstrated consistently during the 21st century that achieving modest- to-sizable increases in deposit holdings doesn’t necessarily move the needle on market share.

Just ask banks that include First Horizon, as well as Wells Fargo, PNC, SunTrust Banks Inc., Fifth Third, F.N.B. Corp., Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. and Bank OZK.

Zagros Madjd-Sadjadi, an economics professor at Winston-Salem State University, said the challenge with the out-of-state national and super-regional banks is brand recognition in North Carolina even though JPMorgan and TD are top-level banks domestically and worldwide.

“This has to be a long-term play if it is going to work out for the banks, as the initial reaction of local customers will likely be one of skepticism,” Madjd-Sadjadi said.