New Bern hospital agrees to join UNC Health

The board of directors for UNC Health and the CarolinaEast Health System of New Bern announced Thursday they have reached an agreement for CarolinaEast to become part of UNC Health.
CarolinaEast primarily serves Craven County with 350 beds.
CarolinaEast also has a rehabilitation hospital, free-standing surgery center, the SECU Comprehensive Cancer Center and numerous primary and specialty care practices.
UNC Health already has partnerships with hospitals in Lenoir, Onslow and Wayne counties.
CarolinaEast remains a separate legal entity under the authority of its own board of directors.
Richard Craver
