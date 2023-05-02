North Carolina remains on pace so far in 2023 with business creation filings with the N.C. Secretary of State’s Office.

The office reported Tuesday that North Carolinians created about 60,000 new businesses between January and April.

There were between 60,000 and 61,000 new businesses established during the same time period in 2021 and 2022.

By comparison, there were 39,000 business created between January and April 2020, the latter two months likely affected significantly by the first six weeks of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In addition to near-record new business creations, the Secretary of State set a record for the number of annual reports — at more than 461,000 — filed by businesses between January and April. The total is nearly 50,000 more than during the same period in 2021 and 127,000 more than in 2020.