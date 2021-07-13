New Childress subsidiary gains state funding for motorsports facility

Childress Technologies LLC, a new subsidiary of RCR Enterprises LLC, has been awarded a $150,000 state grant geared toward renovating a vacant Lexington building for a motorsports manufacturing operation.

The grant comes from the state Rural Infrastructure Authority. It is being provided to Davidson County to reimburse the Childress subsidiary.

In May, the affiliate of Richard Childress Racing paid $800,000 to buy a 24,960-square-foot warehouse building at 1660 E. Center St. Ext.

Richard Childress Racing is based at 425 Industrial Drive in Welcome.

According to the governor's office, the Childress subsidiary had pledged to create 21 jobs and make a private investment of $192,155 toward the project.

“This new venture underscores our state’s strength in motorsports and automotive equipment manufacturing, thanks largely to the resilient, skilled workforce and excellent quality of life found in rural North Carolina," Gov. Roy Cooper said in a statement.

The subsidiary will develop and manufacture engine components for the major manufacturers associated with NASCAR, as well as other motorsports and automotive applications.