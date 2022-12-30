New federal tax on share repurchases may cool efforts or become another accepted cost

Corporate America and investors enter a new financial era Sunday in which most share repurchases will be accompanied by a 1% federal tax on publicly traded corporations.

The federal Inflation Reduction Act provision, signed into law by President Joe Biden on August, levies a 1% excise tax on the market value of repurchased corporate shares.

The provision is expected to raise a combined $74 billion through 2033, including between $5 billion and $6 billion in 2023, according to the Joint Committee on Taxation. The tax is expected to be collected annually.

Companies have been allowed to buy their own shares since 1982. Stock repurchases were a record $1 trillion in 2019, according to the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A corporation typically buys back its stock from the marketplace to reduce the number of outstanding shares.

Because there are fewer outstanding shares, the remaining shares tend to become more valuable, driving up their price, and thus executive compensation tied to stock and stock-option awards.

In recent years, share repurchases have proven as attractive and lucrative as quarterly and annual dividends.

Democratic U.S. senators Sherrod Brown of Ohio and Ron Wyden of Oregon said they supported the share-repurchase tax in large part because corporations have overall not chosen to spend their excess capital on infrastructure investments or increased employee wages.

"I hate stock buybacks," said U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., according to a Fox Business report. "I think they are one of the most self-serving things that corporate America does."

Tax exceptions

According to the law firm of Baker Botts LLP, there are some exceptions to the tax, such as: repurchase in cases where the total value of the stock does not exceed $1 million during the taxable year; a repurchase treated as a dividend for tax purposes; and a repurchase associated with an employer-sponsored retirement plan, employee stock ownership plan, or similar plan.

However, the law firm of Haynes Boone of New York posted that the excise tax "applies to all of the stock of a covered corporation, including classes of stock which are not publicly traded regardless of whether the corporation has earnings and profits or losses."

"While the excise tax is primarily levied on domestic corporations, it will also apply when a U.S. specified affiliate of a publicly traded non-U.S. corporation repurchases stock of its foreign parent corporation.

"The tax is imposed upon the specified affiliate as if it were a U.S. corporation repurchasing its own stock.

"A specified affiliate is an entity that is more than 50% owned, directly or indirectly, by a corporation."

Board authorizations

The timing of implementing the new tax likely played a role in the boards of directors for some corporations with Triad ties, such as Hayward Industries Inc., Imperial Brands Plc, ' Cos. Inc., Primo Water Corp., and Raytheon Technologies Corp., authorizing new rounds of share repurchases since August.

For example, Lowe's board authorized on Dec. 7 a new $15 billion share repurchase program with no expiration date. The board said the authorization "adds to the previous program's balance, which was $6.4 billion as of Dec. 6.

Lowe's board said on Dec. 7 that total share repurchases for fiscal 2022 would be worth about $13 billion.

The board said the authorization for the new share repurchase program "based on its confidence in the company's continued momentum and strong cash generation capabilities."

British American Tobacco Plc, parent of Reynolds American Inc., launched Feb. 14 a share-repurchase program with a commitment to spend up to $2.71 billion on the initiative by Dec. 31.

The manufacturer said Thursday the share-repurchase program was completed Dec. 15.

BAT has an annual policy of paying dividends valued at least 65% of its adjusted profit. The fiscal 2021 payout represented 66.2% of adjusted profit.

Imperial, the U.K. parent company of ITG Brands LLC of Greensboro, announced plans in October to repurchase up to $1.12 billion in company stock through Sept. 30, 2023.

The manufacturer cited “strengthened balance sheet and achievement of target leverage enabled immediate start of an ongoing share buyback program.”

“Over time, we intend to deliver a material reduction in the capital base, providing an ongoing source of shareholder returns in addition to our progressive dividend policy."

Primo's board authorized the repurchase worth up to $100 million through Aug. 14, 2023.

“Primo’s cash flow and balance sheet enable us to simultaneously return value to shareholders through regular quarterly dividends, as well as an opportunistic share repurchase program,” Tom Harrington, Primo’s chief executive, said in a statement.

“The board of directors and management team strongly believe that Primo’s shares are an attractive investment opportunity and repurchasing stock is an important part of our capital allocation strategy."

On Dec. 13, Raytheon's board authorized the repurchase of up to $6 billion worth of its outstanding common stock. On that date, Raytheon could repurchase up to 59.5 million shares, or up to 4% of all outstanding shares.

Caterpillar Inc. spent about $1.4 billion million on share purchases during the third quarter after spending $1.1 billion in the second quarter and $800 million in the first quarter. By comparison, Caterpillar spent $2.7 billion on share repurchases during fiscal 2021.

Put on a shelf

During that same time frame, several other corporations with Triad ties, such as Hanesbrands Inc., Kontoor Brands Inc., Truist Financial Corp., Unifi Inc. and Wells Fargo & Co., opted to suspend or postpone planned share repurchases for at least one quarter.

Some of those corporations chose that tactic in response to the lingering impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and the rise of inflation, particularly those vulnerable to supply chain issues or declining consumer demand for their products.

Truist said in January it didn’t plan for a major share-repurchase initiative during the first half of 2022. It also did not make any share repurchases during the third quarter.

“We do see more opportunity in some of the non-bank mergers and acquisitions ... particularly on the insurance side,” Truist chairman and chief executive William Rogers said in April.

“So, we’re going to allow capacity and be opportunistic there as well. Share repurchases is not our top priority at this particular juncture.”

Meanwhile, Wells Fargo did not conduct share repurchases in both the second and third quarters.

In February, Hanesbrands' board approved a three-year, $600 million share-repurchase program.

During the first quarter, Hanesbrands spent $25 million to repurchase 1.6 million shares. However, Hanesbrands did not make any share repurchases during the second or third quarters.

On Nov. 4, Unifi said it did not conduct any share repurchases in the first quarter of fiscal 2023 after spending $9.2 million to repurchase 616,500 shares in fiscal 2022.

Unifi said management and its board of directors “routinely evaluate the share repurchase program.”

“We have not deployed cash toward the share repurchase program in fiscal 2023, but will continue to consider opportunities to do so in the future.”

During the third quarter of 2021, Kontoor’s board authorized a share-repurchase program worth up to $200 million. The program was launched without an expiration date.

Kontoor did not report any share repurchases during the third quarter after spending $40 million during the second quarter, $123 million in the first quarter, $65 million in the fourth quarter and $10 million in the third quarter of 2021.

Reactions

Economists are mixed about the potential influence of the new tax, with some saying many corporations will just shrug at the additional tax, while others say it could give a modest boost to dividend payouts.

"The new tax will increase the cost of buybacks, so there will be some reduction in this activity, although I think it will be minor," said Michael Walden, an economics professor at N.C. State University.

"In my opinion, the tax represents an un-needed interference of the federal government in the financial management of companies."

Walden said the tax could lead some older investors toward corporations who are dependable dividend payers.

"But, young-and middle-age investors often put more focus on the appreciation potential of stocks," Walden said.

Zagros Madjd-Sadjadi, an economics professor at Winston-Salem State University, said that the share-repurchase tax "is, in the grand scheme of things, too small relative to the size of the economy to significantly impact how the recession plays out, nor is it likely to significantly cool off buybacks since they will be driven more by stock prices than anything else. "

"The increased tax revenue might help to slightly reduce government borrowing, but again, I do not see it as having much broader impact."