New filing period sends initial unemployment claims soaring to six-month high in N.C.

North Carolina reached a six-month high in initial state and federal unemployment benefits over the weekend, mostly because Sunday represented a new quarterly reporting period for some claims.

There were 9,985 claims listed for Sunday by the N.C. Division of Employment Security, along with 3,359 on Monday.

DES said the increase "was due to filing requirements at the beginning of a new calendar quarter."

Some federal programs require applicants to file additional extended state claims to qualify.

"There is a federal requirement that agencies check claimants’ eligibility for state benefits at the start of each quarter/new base period for benefit eligibility," DES spokesperson Kerry McComber said.

"If a person who is currently receiving federal benefits (PUA or PEUC) becomes eligible for state benefits, they may be moved to state benefits.

"This process has occurred at the start of each new quarter — it’s just more noticeable now that there are fewer incoming claims than there were earlier in the pandemic."

The last time daily UI claims was higher was 9,988 on Jan. 5.