New home-furnishings orders fell for the 19th consecutive month during November, down 25.4% year over year to $1.98 billion as retailers and consumers continued to cancel or delay orders.

However, orders were up 5.1% from $1.88 billion in December, according to the latest survey of U.S. manufacturers released Friday by industry research firm Smith Leonard PLLC of High Point.

About 77% of study participants reported a decrease in orders during November, compared with 88% of participants in October.

"As we have noted before, the old days of worrying about orders on a monthly or even weekly basis have changed to results almost on an hourly basis," said Ken Smith, director of furniture services for Smith Leonard.

The firm said a deeper dive into the new order trends shows they have been affected primarily by order cancellations from retailers, reflecting decreasing consumer demand with inflation at higher levels for most of 2022.

"The overall answer we are getting is that business is slow no matter the comparisons," Smith said. "With backlogs coming down and deliveries getting back to more normal times, we think this may help business at retail when customers will not have to consider how long the wait may be before getting product delivered."