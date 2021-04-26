New Garden Crossing shopping center sold for $25.64M

The New Garden Crossing shopping center in Greensboro has been sold for $25.64 million to a Richmond, Va., commercial real-estate developer, according to a Guilford County Register of Deeds filing Friday.
The two properties sold were a 15.91-acre site at 1579 New Garden Road and a 5.72-acre site at 1587 New Garden Road.
The buyer is RCC New Garden Crossing LLC, an affiliate of Hackney Real Estate Partners.
The seller is New Garden Crossing LLC of Star.
Richard Craver
