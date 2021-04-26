 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
New Garden Crossing shopping center sold for $25.64M
0 comments

New Garden Crossing shopping center sold for $25.64M

{{featured_button_text}}

The New Garden Crossing shopping center in Greensboro has been sold for $25.64 million to a Richmond, Va., commercial real-estate developer, according to a Guilford County Register of Deeds filing Friday.

The two properties sold were a 15.91-acre site at 1579 New Garden Road and a 5.72-acre site at 1587 New Garden Road.

The buyer is RCC New Garden Crossing LLC, an affiliate of Hackney Real Estate Partners.

The seller is New Garden Crossing LLC of Star.

336-727-7376

@rcraverWSJ

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

These Brands Are Offering Freebies to People Who Get Their COVID-19 Vaccine

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News