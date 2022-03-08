New Jersey group pays $72.5 million for three Forsyth apartment complexes

A New Jersey investment firm has paid a combined $72.53 million to purchase three older Winston-Salem apartment complexes.
The purchases were made separately by three affiliates of Schweb Partners LLC of Jackson Township, N.J., according to Forsyth County Register of Deeds filings Monday.
Schweb officials could not be immediately reached for comment on the purchases of The Arlington, The Arcadian and The Charleston complexes.
Schweb said on its LinkedIn page that its mission is "to acquire, manage and re-position multifamily real-estate investments with a focus on value-add and core-plus strategies that maximize investor returns on a risk-adjusted basis."
The largest of the three transactions involved The Arlington apartments at 3411 Old Vineyard Road, which contains 294 units on a 15.87-acre campus. The complex, built in 1983, sold for $26.75 million.
The next largest involved The Arcadian apartments at 1710 Franciscan Drive, which contains 285 units on a 26.83-acre campus. The complex, built in 1970, sold for $24.84 million.
The third transaction involved The Charleston apartments at 1010 Oak Grove Road, which contains 234 units on a 16.03-acre campus. The complex, built in 1962, sold for $22.94 million.
The sellers of the apartment complexes are affiliates of The Arch Cos. of New York City.
When combined, the transaction is the second largest in Forsyth County since the apartment-complex buying spree began in 2018. It has been primarily fueled by out-of-state groups.
The largest was in March 2021 by Harbor Group International of Norfolk, Va., whose affiliates paid a combined $82.5 million for three Forsyth properties: $35.7 million for Braehill Apartments,; $25.7 million for The Corners at Crystal Lake and; $21.1 million for Mill Creek Flats.
Since 2018, at least 88 apartment complexes have sold in Forsyth for a combined $990.07 million.
In December, the Brandemere apartment campus in northwest Winston-Salem was sold for $43.72 million. It has 356 one- and two-bedroom units.
The most expensive sale since early 2018 came in December 2019 when the luxury 229-unit West End Station apartment complex near downtown Winston-Salem sold for $52.5 million to an affiliate of EBSCO Income Properties LLC of Alabama.
In December 2019, Arch Cos. affiliates spent a combined $44.06 million on three Winston-Salem apartment complexes it viewed as viable fixer-uppers: $15.94 million for the 189-unit Chesterfield Apartments; $15.45 million for the 312-unit Twin City Apartments and $12.67 million for the 228-unit Silas Creek Apartments.
Mark Vitner, a senior economist for Wells Fargo Securities, has said investors “are trying to find what few pockets of value there are left in the apartment market.”
“Prices have been bid up so much in larger markets, such as Charlotte, Raleigh and Nashville, that investors are increasingly looking to markets that have been overlooked and show great potential for growth.
“Winston-Salem and Greensboro are at the top of the list of overlooked markets.”
