New Jersey group pays $72.5 million for three Forsyth apartment complexes

The sellers of the apartment complexes are affiliates of The Arch Cos. of New York City.

When combined, the transaction is the second largest in Forsyth County since the apartment-complex buying spree began in 2018. It has been primarily fueled by out-of-state groups.

The largest was in March 2021 by Harbor Group International of Norfolk, Va., whose affiliates paid a combined $82.5 million for three Forsyth properties: $35.7 million for Braehill Apartments,; $25.7 million for The Corners at Crystal Lake and; $21.1 million for Mill Creek Flats.

Since 2018, at least 88 apartment complexes have sold in Forsyth for a combined $990.07 million.

In December, the Brandemere apartment campus in northwest Winston-Salem was sold for $43.72 million. It has 356 one- and two-bedroom units.

The most expensive sale since early 2018 came in December 2019 when the luxury 229-unit West End Station apartment complex near downtown Winston-Salem sold for $52.5 million to an affiliate of EBSCO Income Properties LLC of Alabama.