New lab opens in Innovation Quarter: Millions of dollars of equipment available free of charge to companies working in field of regenerative medicine

The Wake Forest Institute for Regenerative Medicine in Innovation Quarter in Winston-Salem is getting large lab space that will offer a variety of equipment and technologies for use by startups and mid- to large-sized companies.

The aim of the RegeneratOR Test Bed lab space is to bring together resources to advance the regenerative medicine field nationally and create an economic development engine for this region and North Carolina, said Dr. Anthony Atala, director of the Wake Forest Institute for Regenerative Medicine.

The lab space is a partnership between RegenMed Development Organization, known as ReMDO, which is based in Winston-Salem, and the Wake Forest Institute for Regenerative Medicine, known as WFIRM.

ReMDO, a nonprofit foundation dedicated to advancing the field of regenerative medicine nationwide, and WFIRM, one of the largest regenerative medicine institutes in the world, made the announcement of the launch of the test bed Monday in Bailey Power Plant in Innovation Quarter.

Atala said the lab space has been in preparation for more than two years in an effort to bring different industry members to Winston-Salem as partners of ReMDO and WFIRM in a dedicated space that will allow start-up companies to use the lab space to create their future prototypes.