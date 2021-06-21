New lab opens in Innovation Quarter: Millions of dollars of equipment available free of charge to companies working in field of regenerative medicine

The Wake Forest Institute for Regenerative Medicine in Innovation Quarter in Winston-Salem is getting large lab space that will offer a variety of equipment and technologies for use by startups and mid- to large-sized companies.
The aim of the RegeneratOR Test Bed lab space is to bring together resources to advance the regenerative medicine field nationally and create an economic development engine for this region and North Carolina, said Dr. Anthony Atala, director of the Wake Forest Institute for Regenerative Medicine.
The lab space is a partnership between RegenMed Development Organization, known as ReMDO, which is based in Winston-Salem, and the Wake Forest Institute for Regenerative Medicine, known as WFIRM.
ReMDO, a nonprofit foundation dedicated to advancing the field of regenerative medicine nationwide, and WFIRM, one of the largest regenerative medicine institutes in the world, made the announcement of the launch of the test bed Monday in Bailey Power Plant in Innovation Quarter.
Atala said the lab space has been in preparation for more than two years in an effort to bring different industry members to Winston-Salem as partners of ReMDO and WFIRM in a dedicated space that will allow start-up companies to use the lab space to create their future prototypes.
Eleven collaborating companies, including Oracle, BioSpherix and PHC, formerly Panasonic Healthcare Corp., made the launch of the RegeneratOR Test Bed possible.
ReMDO and WFIRM said that Oracle is bringing machine learning and data analytics into solving regenerative medicine manufacturing challenges. BioSpherix is providing modular units for the manufacturing of clinical products, and PHC is providing precision and digital solutions that range from tissue processing technologies to artificial intelligence capabilities for improving workflow efficiencies.
“These are millions and millions of dollars of equipment that are available free of charge to our startups and emerging companies and established companies looking for new therapies where they can use this facility and use this equipment for free to develop the prototypes of tomorrow,” Atala said at the launch event.
He spoke before a group of about 60 people, including science, business, health care and government leaders, as well as collaborating companies.
In an interview, Atala said that about $50 million has been invested in the RegeneratOR Test Bed, basically from industry and government.
Steven Lynum, executive director of corporate development for PHC, was among other speakers during the launch event.
“With this RegeneratOR, I think we’ll be supporting testing, training, innovating together through collaboration….It’s just great to see that industry can collaborate with industry and we can work with academia and government as well,” Lynum said.
The RegeneratOR Test Bed is one of three focused areas that operate through ReMDO’s RegeneratOR aimed at promoting biomanufacturing scale-up and automation to make technologies more affordable and speed up the translation to clinical practice. The other two areas are ReMDO’s RegeneratOR Business Incubator and ReMDO’s RegeneratOR Workforce Development.
The RegeneratOR is part of the established Regenerative Medicine Hub, an ecosystem that brings together and draws upon the resources and talent available through the Innovation Quarter.
Chris Chung, chief executive of the Economic Development Partnership of N.C., another speaker, said this initiative presents tremendous economic potential for Winston-Salem, the Triad and all of North Carolina.
“All of you in Winston-Salem have a front seat to what is going on, thanks to the work of Dr. Atala and his colleagues,” Chung said. “You all are in the driver’s seat of how this industry will continue to evolve and meet the needs of human health medicine.”
