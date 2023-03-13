The new $83.5 million owner of the Plant 64 apartment complex in downtown Winston-Salem said it views its purchase as a long-term investment.

TBR Plant 64 Owner LLC, an affiliate of TriBridge Residential LLC of Atlantes, completed the purchase of the 243-unit property at 545 Power Plant Circle on March 8.

It was the most ever paid for an apartment complex in Forsyth County history.

Mark Zhang, TriBridge's director of acquisitions, said Saturday that "Plant 64 is a generational opportunity to own a best-in-class asset in an incredible neighborhood."

Zhang said Plant 64 is the "19th adaptive reuse property we have purchased in the last several years," including now five in North Carolina.

Zhang said TriBridge was attracted to Plant 64 in part because the redevelopment "is a best-in-class project that allows the high ceilings, large windows and industrial character to shine.

"TriBridge plans to invest capital into the property to further amenities the resident experience."

Zhang said TriBridge viewed the purchase price as affordable because "we took advantage of an existing, assumable loan with extremely low cost of interest."

"The purchase price reflected the low cost of debt and the perpetual tax abatement historic properties in NC enjoy."

Although it is TriBridge’s second purchase of a downtown Winston-Salem apartment complex in the past two years, Plant 64 is only its fifth apartment complex transaction in North Carolina.

In April 2021, TBR/Small Gallery Lofts Owner LLC paid $18.86 million to purchase Gallery Lofts, an 82-unit complex at 181 E. Sixth St. in Innovation Quarter.

At that time, a separate TriBridge affiliate paid $438,500 for two small adjacent lots at 102 E. Seventh St. and 582 N. Chestnut St.

"We believe these historic properties only become cooler with time and offer irreplaceable charm and character to our residents," Zhang said.

"After purchasing Gallery Lofts just a few blocks away, we sought more investments in the growing Innovation Quarter due to the neighborhood’s strong employers, great food and beverage options, walkability and historic character."

Since early 2018, there have been at least 109 apartment or multi-family complex transactions in Forsyth — with some properties sold two or more times — for a combined value of at least $1.21 billion. It has been primarily fueled by out-of-state groups.

No single-property sale has been larger money-wise than Plant 64.

“This clearly shows that downtown Winston-Salem is a great place for a large investment and that residential living has a long and bright future in our downtown,” said Jason Thiel, president of Downtown Winston-Salem Partnership.

“Plant 64 was much larger than the projects before it, not only in size, but in the number of units. It started the trend of larger projects to follow.”

The previous most expensive single-property sale came in December 2019 when the luxury 229-unit West End Station apartment complex near downtown Winston-Salem sold for $52.5 million to an affiliate of EBSCO Income Properties LLC of Alabama.

The previous largest overall apartment complex deal came in March 2021 when affiliates of Harbor Group International of Norfolk, Va., paid a combined $82.5 million for three Forsyth properties: $35.7 million for Braehill Apartments; $25.7 million for The Corners at Crystal Lake; and $21.1 million for Mill Creek Flats.

In March 2022, a New Jersey investment firm paid a combined $72.53 million to purchase three older Winston-Salem apartment complexes: The Arlington, The Arcadian and The Charleston. The purchases were made separately by three affiliates of Schweb Partners LLC of Jackson Township, N.J.

“This clearly confirms and validates the strength of the downtown residential market,” Mayor Allen Joines said. “Such positive returns is one reason we are enjoying robust investment in the downtown area.”