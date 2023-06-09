ImmunoTek Bio Centers, a provider of plasma collection services, said it will conduct a grand opening June 13 for a new center at 4536 W. Market St. in Greensboro.

The ribbon-cutting ceremony will occur at 10 a.m. with Greensboro Mayor Nancy Vaughan and other special guests, followed by facility tours and prize giveaways.

The center will include a workforce training and education facility. It will be open Tuesdays through Saturdays.

Walk-in donors are welcome for their first donation; while subsequent donations are only by appointment. For more information or to schedule an appointment, call 336-510-2237 or go to www.immunotek.com.