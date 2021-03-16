 Skip to main content
New retail stores open in Innovation Quarter campus
New retail stores open in Innovation Quarter campus

The three retail tenants at Link Apartments’ Innovation Quarter complex have opened in downtown Winston-Salem.

Cycle Your City, DeBeen Espress, and The Butcher’s Block are small, independently owned businesses.

Cycle Your City is a bicycle accessory and repair shop that has operated in Winston-Salem since 2015. The business hosts events including guided bike rides around the city.

The Butcher’s Block offers meats and fresh seafood, along with other local North Carolina products. The Innovation Quarter spot is its second location.

DeBeen Espresso serves coffee, gelato and vegan baked goods in their new space, which is its second location as well.

