New Silas Creek Crossing owner believes tenant variety will make most of prime location

The new owner of Silas Creek Crossing cites the real-estate mantra of “location, location, location” as a key reason behind his company’s decision to spend $24.2 million on the Winston-Salem retail property.
The 23.11-acre property at 3200 Silas Creek Parkway was sold in two tracts to affiliates of DLC Management Corp. of Elmsford, N.Y.
Across from Hanes Mall, Silas Creek Crossing contains 209,120 square feet of retail space when counting three anchor and three outparcel spaces. The shopping center debuted in 1989.
However, DLC recognizes that having a prime and easy-to-access location only goes so far in attracting customers — particularly as Silas Creek Crossing often is overshadowed not only by the mall, but also by shopping-center competitors Thruway, Hanes Commons, Hanes Towne Village and Reynolda Village Shops & Restaurants.
For example, internet searches for the top shopping-center destinations in Winston-Salem tend to have Silas Creek Crossing near the bottom of the list, if it’s mentioned at all.
That’s why DLC, which specializes in owning, developing and managing open-air shopping centers, acknowledges it will take plenty of infrastructure and marketing efforts to unlock Silas Creek Crossing’s potential.
Those efforts will begin soon and will take until early 2023 to complete, chief operating officer Chris Ressa said last week.
“We plan to do some capital improvements and enhancements to the physical attributes of the property, facade and landscaping,” Ressa said.
“We’re bullish on open-air retail in our markets, and Silas Creek Crossing represents a good fit for what we do well. We buy properties where we are convinced that we can add value to assets with upside opportunities.”
“It has a good mix of daily needs and destination retailers and retailers that are relevant to the consumer that offer a value to the consumer in a convenient open-air format,” Ressa said.
Ressa said repeatedly that DLC views the Winston-Salem and Triad demographics as favorable to brick-and-mortar retailers in the open-air format.
“The macro fundamentals of Winston-Salem are compelling,” Ressa said. “Median household income is on the rise with more people moving here. Employment is growing and the housing market is on fire.
“It is a desirable place for national retailers and local businesses, which makes it a good place to be a landlord of retail space.
“It is one of the nation’s leading small- to medium-sized metros for entrepreneurs, such as small businesses and startups that comprise the majority of our tenants,” Ressa said.
Ressa added that “it is rare to have all those things happening all at once” involving a new DLC property.
Recovery mode
DLC is taking over a Silas Creek Crossing property still in recovery mode from the loss of two of its three primary anchors since 2018.
A marketing flier by The Shopping Center Group lists 11 of 54 storefronts as available, as well as one of the outparcels that is a former Bank OZK branch. Those vacancies represent a combined 23,134 square feet, or about 11% of the 209,120 square feet.
The departure of Toys R Us in June 2018 took away the shopping center’s top retail attraction — an anchor that it had become overly dependent upon for overall customer traffic.
The corporate-bankruptcy closing of A.C. Moore Arts & Crafts in 2019 added to the perception that Silas Creek Crossing had seen better days, leaving Marshalls as its lone anchor.
“That A.C. Moore store was one of the most successful stores in the chain,” Ressa said.
Ressa said DLC is enthused to start ownership with three destination anchor tenants — Burlington (formerly known as Burlington Coat Factory), Marshalls and Jo Ann Fabrics beginning in October. Burlington and Marshalls are prominent tenants in DLC overall shopping-center portfolio.
“We don’t view this as a property that is broken by any means,” Ressa said. “We believe we are going into there with significant momentum.
“There is a very successful Marshalls there, and we know them and have a really good relationship with them.
“We have put new Burlington stores in many of our properties, so having that destination anchor already there is a plus,” Ressa said.
Ressa said that “we think a really good indicator of the promise of Silas Creek Crossing is that Jo Ann Fabrics is leaving its current site” off Stratford Road across from Hanes Mall.
“Having Jo Ann Fabrics being in the local market for a long time and deciding that it wanted to be here gave us a lot of conviction around the fundamentals of retail real estate here.”
Ressa said DLC is confident it will be able to find complementary retailers to fill the vacancies and the former bank outparcel.
“The available spaces are very suitable for growing entrepreneurs,” Ressa said. “We already have interest for the outparcel space.”
Open-air retail
Ressa said DLC is “very bullish on open-air shopping centers,” in part because those retailers are performing better during the COVID-19 pandemic than stores in enclosed malls.
Unlike Silas Creek Crossing, many open-air shopping centers, including Thruway and Hanes Towne Village, have grocery store anchors.
Recent retail-trade media reports share Ressa’s assessment on how well open-air shopping centers are doing.
The Real Deal said in a Dec. 15 posting that landlords filled 17 million square feet of open-air shopping centers during the third quarter, according to CBRE data reported by the Wall Street Journal. It represented a 49% hike from 2019 and a 10-year high for net absorption.
“According to CBRE, investors poured $5 billion into grocery-anchored retail centers (in the third) quarter, the second-most for a single quarter in 10 years,” according to The Real Deal.
“Recent data from Green Street further divide the two retail sectors. Malls have lost a third of their value in only four years.
“Meanwhile, the value of strip centers has actually increased nearly 5% since 2016 and 13% since the start of the pandemic.”
Another example: Retail Touch Points said in a Dec. 10 posting that “the rise of buy online, pick up in-store, and the lingering demand for more open spaces, have made centers offering plenty of fresh air, easy access between parking facilities, and stores and amenities that go beyond just retail, all very attractive to consumers.”
Retail Touch Points noted that as shoppers have become accustomed to “placing orders and picking them up at their own convenience, this habit is unlikely to change even post-pandemic.”
Silas Creek Crossing “is an excellent retail property in a prime location with a healthy mix of national retailers and locally owned shops and restaurants,” said Laura Lee, senior vice president of economic development for Greater Winston-Salem Inc.
“We are pleased to see this investment into commercial real estate in our county, as it signifies the value of locating and expanding here.”
Having DLC view Silas Creek Crossing as a viable shopping center was not surprising to Raymond Collins Jr. with Collins Commercial Properties Inc.
“Retail sustains a higher return on investment than office, industrial or multifamily, sustaining investor interest and confidence,” Collins said.
While Collins said the enclosed mall retail concept will continue to struggle “except for in high-income areas and very cold areas; other than that, the retail commercial property sector remains healthy.”
Ressa said Silas Creek Crossing “is appropriately sized and not overly built.”
“Open-air assets are able to pivot and maneuver much easier, based on how they are built, compared with enclosed properties.”
Ressa said that DLC “is working on every specific use, and open to, every kind of use.”
That includes trying to land as tenants online retailers that have recognized the need for a brick-and-mortar presence in order to offer a buy-online, pick-up-in-store option.
“We like the food-and-beverage category because they can help the ancillary retail,” Ressa said.
“Rarely do we get into an acquisition at this point of the life cycle of a property, such as having the heavy lifting of getting Burlington and Jo Ann Fabrics has been done for us.
“We believe we have a viable tailwind, and we believe we can set ourselves up to deliver a first-class product if we execute well, and that’s what we tend to do.”
