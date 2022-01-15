New Silas Creek Crossing owner believes tenant variety will make most of prime location

“We don’t view this as a property that is broken by any means,” Ressa said. “We believe we are going into there with significant momentum.

“There is a very successful Marshalls there, and we know them and have a really good relationship with them.

“We have put new Burlington stores in many of our properties, so having that destination anchor already there is a plus,” Ressa said.

Ressa said that “we think a really good indicator of the promise of Silas Creek Crossing is that Jo Ann Fabrics is leaving its current site” off Stratford Road across from Hanes Mall.

“Having Jo Ann Fabrics being in the local market for a long time and deciding that it wanted to be here gave us a lot of conviction around the fundamentals of retail real estate here.”

Ressa said DLC is confident it will be able to find complementary retailers to fill the vacancies and the former bank outparcel.

“The available spaces are very suitable for growing entrepreneurs,” Ressa said. “We already have interest for the outparcel space.”

Open-air retail