New state law extends federal unemployment benefits for select individuals; Senate Bill 114 also puts on hold raise in employers' UI tax rate

The division said employers whose tax rate for 2021 is already at 5.76% "may or may not receive a rate reduction, depending on individual recalculation results."

The state had $3.85 billion in the state Unemployment Insurance Trust Fund in mid-March. Cooper said Feb. 4 that the fund contains $2.59 billion, and that he supports drawing down additional money from the fund.

Alexandra Sirota, director of the left-leaning N.C. Budget and Tax Center, said in February that "by keeping employer taxes low while refusing to improve things for workers and their families, lawmakers have signaled that working people will continue to be an afterthought in legislative policymaking and are doubling down on an economic approach that will continue to serve us all poorly."

UI benefits update

Daily state and federal unemployment claims continue to ebb and flow in North Carolina — albeit at a lower level overall.

There were 25,309 state and federal UI claims filed over the past seven days.

That includes a pandemic daily low for the second consecutive Saturday with 1,001 claims on March 27 and 1,088 on March 20. The high for the seven-day period was 7,747 on Sunday.