New unemployment benefit claims continue to drift down in N.C.

The number of North Carolinians filing initial unemployment-insurance claims remained on a downward trend last week as two key federal programs expired Monday.
However, the weekly U.S. Labor Department labor force dashboard won't reflect the expiring programs until the Sept. 16 report, if that early.
The department reported Thursday that North Carolina had 4,660 claims for the week that ended Sept. 4, compared with a revised 4,950 the previous week.
The state was 20th in the nation in the number of unemployment filings, up one spot from last week.
By comparison, the state’s highest weekly total for claims related to the COVID-19 pandemic has been 172,745 for the week that ended March 28, 2020.
The American Rescue Plan Act offer federal UI benefit programs until Monday.
That means nearly 178,000 jobless North Carolinians no longer have $300 in weekly federal benefits to rely on to pay their bills or feed their household.
What remains is a maximum of 13 weeks of regular state UI benefits — the lowest amount offered by any state — that provide a maximum weekly benefit of $350, although the average claimant receives about $235.
The U.S. Labor report listed 31,100 North Carolinians drawing regular state benefits as of Aug. 28.
Pouring salt into an open wound for people without work: once the 13 regular state benefit weeks run out, N.C. claimants have to wait another 39 weeks before they can file again.
The extended programs include: pandemic emergency unemployment compensation (PEUC); pandemic unemployment assistance (PUA); federal pandemic unemployment compensation (FPUC); and mixed earners unemployment compensation (MEUC).
As of 10 a.m. Tuesday, the PEUC program had provided $1.75 billion and PUA program $1.23 billion.
U.S. Labor listed North Carolina with 123,673 PEUC recipients as of Aug. 21, as well as 1,602 PUA participants as of Aug. 28 and 50,156 continuing claims.
North Carolina has received $13.27 billion, with regular state benefits of $2.03 billion, while federal and state extended benefits are at $11.24 billion.
By far the biggest factor in UI benefit payments is the federal pandemic unemployment compensation (FPUC) program at $7.31 billion. That represents about 55% of all UI benefit payments.
There have been 1.54 million individual claims filed in North Carolina, with the state Department of Employment Security determining that just more than 1 million claimants have been eligible for state or federal UI benefits.
Federal guidelines require a separate application for each unemployment program. Overall, there had been 3.83 million state and federal claims filed as of Friday.
Nationally
National UI claims declined by 35,000 to 310,000 for the week that ended Sept. 4. It is the lowest weekly claims count for the pandemic.
There were 11.93 million individuals nationwide with an active claim as of Aug. 21. About 3.03 million workers drew state benefits and 8.9 million received federal benefits.
Mark Hamrick, chief economist analyst for Bankrate.com, said Thursday that UI claims nationally "seemingly are on the verge of finally pushing below the 300,000 level."
"They were in the low-to-mid 200,000 range before the pandemic."
Hamrick cautioned that evaluating the September labor force data "will produce some noisy data challenging interpretation and understanding, as impacts of Hurricane Ida including flooding, the end of federal pandemic unemployment benefits, the still-raging COVID pandemic and supply constraints muddle the picture while posing headwinds for the economy."
Hamrick said there is "strong demand for labor across many sectors, including education, construction, arts/entertainment/recreation and transportation/utilities."
"Constraints include the mismatch between available workers and opening positions."
