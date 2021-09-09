New unemployment benefit claims continue to drift down in N.C.

Pouring salt into an open wound for people without work: once the 13 regular state benefit weeks run out, N.C. claimants have to wait another 39 weeks before they can file again.

The extended programs include: pandemic emergency unemployment compensation (PEUC); pandemic unemployment assistance (PUA); federal pandemic unemployment compensation (FPUC); and mixed earners unemployment compensation (MEUC).

As of 10 a.m. Tuesday, the PEUC program had provided $1.75 billion and PUA program $1.23 billion.

U.S. Labor listed North Carolina with 123,673 PEUC recipients as of Aug. 21, as well as 1,602 PUA participants as of Aug. 28 and 50,156 continuing claims.

North Carolina has received $13.27 billion, with regular state benefits of $2.03 billion, while federal and state extended benefits are at $11.24 billion.

By far the biggest factor in UI benefit payments is the federal pandemic unemployment compensation (FPUC) program at $7.31 billion. That represents about 55% of all UI benefit payments.

There have been 1.54 million individual claims filed in North Carolina, with the state Department of Employment Security determining that just more than 1 million claimants have been eligible for state or federal UI benefits.