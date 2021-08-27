New unemployment benefits remain on steady daily pattern in N.C.

Although the expiration date is Sept. 6, benefits won’t be provided after Sept. 4 since Saturday typically is the end of benefit weeks.

There have been 1.54 million individual claims filed in North Carolina with DES determining just more than 1 million claimants eligible for state or federal UI benefits.

Federal guidelines require a separate application for each unemployment program. Overall, there have been 3.82 million state and federal claims filed.

Benefit payments

North Carolina has received $13.12 billion, with regular state benefits of $2.02 billion, while federal and state extended benefits are at $11.1 billion.

By far the biggest factor in UI benefit payments is the federal pandemic unemployment compensation (FPUC) program at $7.22 billion. That represents about 55% of all UI benefit payments.

When the FPUC program’s weekly benefit was worth up to $600, unemployed and furloughed North Carolinians received just under $4.88 billion from late March 2020 through July 26, 2020.

Since the resumption in December, and with the benefit worth up to $300 a week, FPUC has paid about $2.34 billion in benefits to North Carolinians.