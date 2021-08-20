New unemployment claims decline slightly in N.C. as key federal programs near end

New state and federal unemployment claims were on a slight downward trend this week with the expiration of two key federal programs just two weeks away.
The state Division of Employment Security reported Friday there were 1,537 new claims filed Tuesday, 1,442 on Wednesday and 1,352 on Thursday.
Altogether, there were 9,257 claims filed over the past seven days, compared with 9,046 over the previous seven-day period.
Federal benefits to North Carolina are expected to shrink substantially following the Sept. 4 expiration of the two UI programs — pandemic emergency unemployment compensation (PEUC) and pandemic unemployment assistance (PUA) — that are paying $300 a week to eligible claimants.
The programs can be extended by Congress.
However, USA Today reported Thursday that Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and Labor Secretary Marty Walsh said in a letter to Congress that “the temporary $300 boost in benefits will expire on Sept. 6, as planned.”
Although the expiration date is Sept. 6, benefits won’t be provided after Sept. 4 since Saturday typically is the end of benefit weeks.
"As President Biden has said, the boost was always intended to be temporary and it is appropriate for that benefit boost to expire."
Analysts say an extension effort is unlikely to gain enough bipartisan support at this point of the pandemic and economic recovery.
There have been 1.53 million individual claims filed in North Carolina with DES determining just more than 1 million claimants eligible for state or federal UI benefits.
Federal guidelines require a separate application for each unemployment program. Overall, there have been 3.81 million state and federal claims filed.
The statewide daily low of 474 for the pandemic was set on June 19.
DES spokesperson Kerry McComber has said it “generally has lower claims and call volume on Saturdays. It’s the weekend, and the new benefit week begins on Sunday.”
For example, the state reached a six-month high on July 4 for daily UI claims at 9,985 because it represented a new quarterly reporting period for some claims. DES said the increase “was due to filing requirements at the beginning of a new calendar quarter.”
Benefit payments
North Carolina has received $13.03 billion, with regular state benefits of $2.01 billion, while federal and state extended benefits are at $11.02 billion.
By far the biggest factor in UI benefit payments is the federal pandemic unemployment compensation (FPUC) program at $7.17 billion. That represents about 55% of all UI benefit payments.
When the FPUC program’s weekly benefit was worth up to $600, unemployed and furloughed North Carolinians received just under $4.88 billion from late March 2020 through July 26, 2020.
Since the resumption in December, and with the benefit worth up to $300 a week, FPUC has paid about $2.29 billion in benefits to North Carolinians.
However, federal benefits to North Carolina are expected to shrink substantially following the Sept. 4 expiration of the two UI programs.
As of 10 a.m. Friday, the pandemic emergency unemployment compensation (PEUC) program has provided at $1.68 billion, and the pandemic unemployment assistance (PUA) program at $1.21 billion.
On Thursday, the U.S. Labor Department listed North Carolina with 125,624 PEUC recipients as of July 31, as well as 1,564 PUA participants as of Aug. 7 and 51,876 continuing claims as of July 31.
Two more weeks
A total of 26 conservative-leaning states have ended their participation in the two programs since June.
At this point, however, it appears North Carolina will continue allowing beneficiaries to receive the two benefits through Sept. 4.
Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper vetoed on July 2 a Republican-sponsored compromise that requires DES to withdraw early from the PEUC and MEUC programs. No veto override vote has been attempted.
The Senate Bill 116 compromise also makes permanent changes to work-search requirements that significantly stiffen eligibility criteria, such as a claimant must respond within 48 hours of an employer’s interview request.
"The upcoming expiration of the enhanced unemployment insurance compensation programs also is apt to weigh on labor force participation," said John Quinterno, principal with South by North Strategies Ltd., a Chapel Hill research company specializing in economic and social policy.
Quinterno expressed concern that when the two federal programs expire, "people, especially the long-term unemployed, tend to drift out of the labor force entirely."
"We're seeing evidence of that in states that let the programs lapse early.
"In those states, unemployment is decreasing, yet employment isn't."
