New unemployment claims decline slightly in N.C. as key federal programs near end

Analysts say an extension effort is unlikely to gain enough bipartisan support at this point of the pandemic and economic recovery.

There have been 1.53 million individual claims filed in North Carolina with DES determining just more than 1 million claimants eligible for state or federal UI benefits.

Federal guidelines require a separate application for each unemployment program. Overall, there have been 3.81 million state and federal claims filed.

The statewide daily low of 474 for the pandemic was set on June 19.

DES spokesperson Kerry McComber has said it “generally has lower claims and call volume on Saturdays. It’s the weekend, and the new benefit week begins on Sunday.”

For example, the state reached a six-month high on July 4 for daily UI claims at 9,985 because it represented a new quarterly reporting period for some claims. DES said the increase “was due to filing requirements at the beginning of a new calendar quarter.”

Benefit payments

North Carolina has received $13.03 billion, with regular state benefits of $2.01 billion, while federal and state extended benefits are at $11.02 billion.