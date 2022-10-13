 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
New weekly unemployment benefit claims drop 33% in NC

Unemployment Benefits

North Carolina ranked 16th in the country last week for initial state unemployment benefit claims at 3,290, down 33.1% from the previous U.S. Labor Department report.

 AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File

New state unemployment insurance claims in North Carolina dropped for the first time in four weeks, falling 33.1% to 3,290 for the week that ended Oct. 8, the U.S. Labor Department reported Thursday.

New claims were down from a revised 4,921 for the week that ended Oct. 1.

The COVID-19 pandemic low has been 1,848 claims for the week that ended Jan. 1.

The state was 16th in the nation in the number of unemployment filings, down five spots from last week.

With no COVID-19 pandemic UI programs available for North Carolinians since Sept. 4, 2021, the claim totals represent new regular state unemployment-benefit claims.

Labor listed 14,442 North Carolinians drawing regular state benefits as of Oct. 1, down from a revised 15,460 the previous week.

