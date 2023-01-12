New weekly unemployment claims surge 59% in NC; United Furniture employees likely primary factor

New state unemployment insurance claims in North Carolina remain on an ebb and flow pattern, soaring by 58% to 3,961 for the week that ended Jan. 7, the U.S. Labor Department reported Thursday.

New claims were down from a revised 2,507 for the week that ended Dec. 31.

The COVID-19 pandemic low has been 1,848 claims for the week that ended Jan. 1, 2022.

The state was 22nd in the nation in the number of unemployment filings, up five spots from last week.

With no COVID-19 pandemic UI programs available for North Carolinians since Sept. 4, 2021, the claim totals represent new regular state unemployment-benefit claims.

Labor listed 16,875 North Carolinians drawing regular state benefits as of Dec. 31, compared with a revised 17,174 the previous week.

It is likely the increase in new claims involved many of the 530 former United Furniture Industries Inc. employees in the Triad.

The manufacturer abruptly shut down Nov. 22, including facilities in Winston-Salem, Archdale, High Point and Lexington. The shutdown immediately ended the employment and health insurance benefits of about 2,700 overall in three states.

David Rhoades, an N.C. Commerce Department spokesman, said that as of Jan. 4, 157 former United employees had filed for unemployment insurance benefits. He said at least 99 were approved and had received their first benefit check.

“The numbers do not reflect the final number of persons who may file for, or receive, unemployment insurance benefits,” Rhoades said.

“Further breakdown by city/town/county cannot be provided, as it could be used to identify claimants, and thereby poses concerns for privacy reasons.”

United made promotional- to mid-priced upholstered furniture in the U.S. under its brand and the Lane Home Furnishings brand. The manufacturer also imported wooden bedroom and dining furniture.

On Jan. 6, United filed for Chapter 11 federal bankruptcy protection, while filing a separate motion that attempts to thwart Wells Fargo & Co.’s petition to force the manufacturer into Chapter 7 liquidation.

Federal bankruptcy Judge Selene Maddox set a 10 a.m. Friday hearing on the Chapter 11 corporate restructuring motion. Maddox did not conduct a hearing Jan. 6 into the Chapter 7 liquidating motion.