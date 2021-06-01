 Skip to main content
New Western plans real-estate office in Greensboro
New Western plans real-estate office in Greensboro

New Western, a national real-estate investment company, said Tuesday it plans to open an office in Greensboro as part of expanding its presence in North Carolina. The company did not disclose an office address.

Four of the company's five new offices will be located in new markets for the company. The other offices will be in Boston, Columbus, Ohio, Las Vegas and Seattle. New Western expanded into Austin, Texas, in April and in Atlanta, in May.

New Western specializes in providing real estate investors with an extensive inventory of off-market properties that are ideal to either fix-and-flip or fix-and-rent. The company said it is involved with more than 75,000 investors and sold more than 30,000 properties.

New Western's portfolio of companies include New Western, HomeGo and Sherman Bridge Lending.

