Newly unemployed in N.C. face sharply diminished benefit assistance

GOP objectives

Most Republican legislative leaders are fine with the federal pandemic relief assistance ending considering they supported an early end to North Carolina's participation in those programs that 26 conservative-leaning states approved in June and July.

On May 26, North Carolina’s two U.S. GOP senators — Richard Burr and Thom Tillis — sent a joint statement to Cooper in which they said that “the employment shortage caused by exorbitant federal unemployment benefits is a real and serious threat to North Carolina’s recovery.”

In June, Sen. Chuck Edwards, R-Henderson, said that while he recognized there is an appropriate time for federal UI benefits, the recovering state economy is signaling that they should expire by no later than Sept. 4.

Edwards said at that time he is trying to help break a habit of those individuals drawing UI benefits when they could be working. He said the reality is that they would have to go back to work after Sept. 4 regardless.

The legislature approved Republican-sponsored Senate Bill 116, which would have required DES to withdraw early from the federal programs.