Newly unemployed in N.C. face sharply diminished benefit assistance

A new dose of reality sinks in this week for North Carolinians currently or newly laid off or furloughed.
Sunday began the next phase of unemployment insurance (UI) benefits in which only regular state payments are available following Saturday's expiration of two key federal COVID-19 pandemic relief programs.
That means nearly 178,000 jobless North Carolinians no longer have $300 in weekly federal benefits to rely on to pay their bills or feed their household, according to the latest U.S. Labor Department UI report released Thursday.
What remains is a maximum of 13 weeks of regular state UI benefits — the lowest amount offered by any state — that provide a maximum weekly benefit of $350, although the average claimant receives about $235.
The U.S. Labor report listed 31,100 North Carolinians drawing regular state benefits as of Aug. 28.
There have been 1.54 million individual claims filed in North Carolina, with the state Department of Employment Security determining that just more than 1 million claimants have been eligible for state or federal UI benefits.
Federal guidelines require a separate application for each unemployment program. Overall, there had been 3.83 million state and federal claims filed as of Friday.
Pouring salt into an open wound for people without work: Once the 13 regular state benefit weeks run out, N.C. claimants have to wait another 39 weeks before they can file again.
Since July 1, North Carolina has provided the nation's lowest number of maximum regular state benefit weeks.
The current regular state UI benefit program was established by a Republican supermajority in February 2013 and signed into law by then-Republican Gov. Pat McCrory.
By comparison, 42 states provide at least 26 weeks of regular state benefit weeks.
Even the increasingly conservative Florida and Texas legislatures offer 19 weeks and 26 weeks, respectively.
"North Carolina’s paltry unemployment benefits are some of the stingiest in the country," Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper said.
"I will continue to urge the legislature to improve the state's benefits as we return to normal procedures."
15.3 percent
The odds of the Republican-controlled legislature enhancing regular state benefits appears slim to none during the current 2021 session.
That's even though about $2.91 billion remained in the state unemployment insurance trust fund as of Friday.
To put that amount into perspective, there was $3.85 billion in the UI trust fund when the brunt of the pandemic began to be experienced in mid-March 2020.
"North Carolina’s UI trust fund receives revenue from state unemployment taxes from employers and the interest earned on the balance of the fund, said David Rhoades, communications director for N.C. Commerce Department.
"The federal government pays the interest. Funds are withdrawn from the trust fund for the sole purpose of paying benefits to UI claimants in the state system.
"In other words, the trust fund is used to only pay regular unemployment insurance claims."
Rhoades said the UI trust fund balance "is not a static number, but rather is quite dynamic, reflecting daily both income from tax receipts and outflows going to pay claimants."
Another reality check: according to DES, there have been $2.02 billion in state UI benefits paid since April 2020.
Meanwhile, four no-longer-in-existence federal UI programs had paid a combined $10.22 billion to eligible N.C. claimants.
Those programs paid primarily a $300 weekly benefit to eligible claimants, although some programs provided as much as $600 in the initial months of the pandemic.
That means that for the duration of the pandemic, state benefits have represented just 15.3% of all UI payments to North Carolinians.
"These numbers give new concerns about the fallout for North Carolina families and communities losing support from federal programs," the left-leaning N.C. Justice Center said.
GOP objectives
Most Republican legislative leaders are fine with the federal pandemic relief assistance ending considering they supported an early end to North Carolina's participation in those programs that 26 conservative-leaning states approved in June and July.
On May 26, North Carolina’s two U.S. GOP senators — Richard Burr and Thom Tillis — sent a joint statement to Cooper in which they said that “the employment shortage caused by exorbitant federal unemployment benefits is a real and serious threat to North Carolina’s recovery.”
In June, Sen. Chuck Edwards, R-Henderson, said that while he recognized there is an appropriate time for federal UI benefits, the recovering state economy is signaling that they should expire by no later than Sept. 4.
Edwards said at that time he is trying to help break a habit of those individuals drawing UI benefits when they could be working. He said the reality is that they would have to go back to work after Sept. 4 regardless.
The legislature approved Republican-sponsored Senate Bill 116, which would have required DES to withdraw early from the federal programs.
House speaker Tim Moore, R-Cleveland, said June 3 that the perceived worker shortage in North Carolina was the impetus behind SB116.
Moore said the worker shortage "is probably one of the more critical issues that we are now dealing with.”
“This bill is the way to restore strength in our economy, and finally move forward, to put this pandemic in the rear-view mirror.”
One Senate version of the bill proposed offering up to a $1,500 bonus as an incentive to unemployed claimants going back to work. The state House removed the payment from the final version of SB116.
The final version also made permanent changes to work-search requirements that significantly stiffen eligibility criteria, such as a claimant must respond within 48 hours of an employer’s interview request.
Cooper vetoed SB116 on July 2, citing the Sept. 4 expiration date of the federal UI programs.
Sen. Wiley Nickel, D-Wake, said "a false narrative is being pushed that North Carolinians are lazy and don’t want to work."
"That’s simply not true."
Who's harmed?
Justice Center officials say the expiration of federal UI benefits "will disproportionately harm Black workers and workers of color, as well as women and those with disabilities."
"Federal programs play an important role in addressing disparate experiences of job loss and in making up for low-wage replacement in states with higher Black populations.
"Low levels of wage replacement put a greater financial strain on households, and in turn affect the level of economic activity in communities as people stop spending and struggle to meet bills, like rent or utility payments."
Bill Rowe, the center's deputy director of advocacy, said North Carolina is "still in a precarious stage of recovery."
"North Carolina will need state leadership to fix our own unemployment insurance system and make sure jobless workers are immediately supported so poverty doesn’t grow worse across the state.”
A ripple effect of the federal pandemic UI programs expiring is that new UI claimants in N.C. will again have to wait one week before getting their first payment.
"The expiration of the enhanced unemployment insurance compensation programs is apt to weigh on labor force participation," said John Quinterno, principal with South by North Strategies Ltd., a Chapel Hill research company specializing in economic and social policy.
"Contrary to popular perception, the design of the program is intended to keep people connected to the labor force through the various work search requirements.
"When the insurance compensation lapses, people, especially the long-term unemployed, tend to drift out of the labor force entirely," Quinterno said.
Quinterno said state legislative leaders are being short-sighted by not increasing regular state benefits.
"The July state unemployment report doesn't reflect the recent surge in COVID cases driven by the delta variant," Quinterno said.
"Continued community spread only can weigh on the labor market, irrespective of the enactment of any new government health mandates."
Great Resignation
There have been multiple media reports highlighting what is being termed as the Great Resignation from minimum- to low-wage jobs during the pandemic, particularly from those ages 18 to 24, known as "Generation Z," and millennials ages 25 to 40.
According to an August survey by Bankrate.com, 55% of working-age Americans in the U.S. labor force "say they are likely to look for new employment in the next 12 months.
Other key findings: Americans are prioritizing flexible work arrangements (56%), higher pay (53%) and job security (47%) in their careers in wake of the coronavirus pandemic. About 41% expect to work remotely at least one day a week over the next year.
“After spending the last year or more stuck in their homes, a good number of American workers now expect to be on the move, searching for new employment,” says Mark Hamrick, Bankrate.com's senior economic analyst and Washington bureau chief.
“Pandemic-inspired changes, including the ability to work remotely and/or from home, have transformed mindsets and expectations for many workers.”
Bankrate.com found that 67% of both working-age Black and Hispanic Americans plan to hunt for a new position over the next 12 months, compared with 47% of whites.
"That comes at a time when the number of Americans voluntarily quitting their jobs is near an all-time high for a third straight month, suggesting Americans are feeling more confidence in their career prospects following the worst unemployment crisis in a lifetime," Hamrick said.
"All of that points to continued challenges for employers in the months ahead, as they attempt to not only lure workers back to a job, but also retain them."
